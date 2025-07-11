New community theatre group forms in Cairo Published 8:57 am Friday, July 11, 2025

CAIRO — When Ronnie Gordon was chosen to be on the Student Advisory Council for State Superintendent Richard Woods, he was given one assignment: start a project in the community that you’re passionate about.

Gordon didn’t have to think long about what he wanted to see in Cairo. A lover of the arts and theater, Gordon wanted to revive a community theatre group. After speaking with Pat Orr and friends, Kennedi Smart and Eden Singletary, Gordon founded the Cairo Main Stage Community Theatre.

“They were really excited because we used to have a community theater, but it disbanded,” Gordon said. “A lot of people in the past were involved, so now they can join again.”

In order to start a new, Gordon formed a Board, consisting of himself, Smart, Orr, Singletary, Karen Farmer, Jennifer Woodward, and Logan Schober.

Together, the Board voted on the first production of the Cairo Main Stage Community Theatre — Matilda.

Directed by Smart, Matilda features 32 members of the community, ranging from schoolchildren as young as 6 to adults upward to 40 years old.

Email newsletter signup

“We wanted this to be a full-length show and full-lengths take a lot more time,” Smart said. “But, we felt like we needed to do something that would pull in kids and adults alike.”

Since the initial audition, actors and actresses have steadily rehearsed, with Singletary choreographing the dance scenes.

Matilda is based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl, featuring a young girl with impressive intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Despite her intellect, Matilda (Preslie Melvin) is largely ignored by her parents, Mr. Wormwood (Addysen Curtis) and Mrs. Wormwood (Braelyn Scott), as they are too busy doting on their son. However, her teacher, Miss Honey (Nikia Woods), bonds with Matilda and shows her affection, recognizing the love she is missing. But, school isn’t so smooth either as the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Machaela Melvin), takes a particular interest in Matilda and not for good reason.

Packed with dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda ensures none of her classmates see the inside of the chokey.

Matilda will run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday’s show will begin at 7 p.m., with Saturday’s shows at 2 and 7 p.m., followed by a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday. All tickets are $10.

Following the conclusion of Sunday’s show, the Board is already looking toward their next show, hoping to announce a full calendar lineup in September, full of musicals and productions that newcomers can take part in.

“At the end of each show, we come together to see what we want to do next and then vote on it,” Gordon explained.

While the Board plays a large role in the future of productions, Smart acknowledged this production would not have been possible without the help of the community, who have assisted in set design and costumes. The show would also not be a success without the kids, who put their belief in Gordon, Smart, and Singletary to lead them in this adventure.

“We do this for these kids, we don’t do it for ourselves,” Smart concluded.

To see these kids in action, visit the Cairo Main Stage Community Theatre Facebook page and purchase tickets.