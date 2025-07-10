The search for significance Published 11:03 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Someone I was having a discussion with recently posed the question – “Isn’t everyone looking for significance?” My quick response was “Of course we are.” But, what does that mean? What can be done to pursue a life that has significance? What then is the significance?

I have been pondering those questions and observing the interactions I have been having with others this past month or so since I asked that question.

Going to the dictionary or Google search gives us a hint in a very general way. The word significant means “something is important, large or great, especially when it has a big effect or influence … the quality of being worthy of attention, the importance that it has.” One comment added, “but that is not self-evident and may or may not be recognized.” My observation is that these descriptions may be talking about objects, bodies of research, etc., but not about people. I did see several books offered, such as “The Search for Significance” or “Born for Significance.” I have not read them, but the titles would indicate that the author is taking the reader on a journey to learn what that might mean for themselves.

It would seem to me that everyone, no matter who they are and what their life has been like, would want to make their life count for something. Did God put that desire within us? The scripture is very explicit about Him knowing us intimately and individually. I believe the scriptures indicate that He has a particular plan for each of our lives, so if we want to make a difference in our sphere of influence, no matter how big or how small that area may be, we are challenged to find out who He designed us to be!

We tend to elevate individuals with talents that are exceptional. In every field of endeavor, there are individuals who have skills that they have learned how to maximize, and they stand out from the crowd who are also in that particular field. Rather than worship them (idolize them) or envy them (jealousy), we should be able to honor and appreciate them and even be inspired by them, but not become disheartened because we were not endowed with those same gifts. I think of the parables Jesus told about the people who were entrusted with different talents (money). Only the one who had the least to work with became insecure and made excuses for not stewarding his gift the way the others had done. I believe if he had taken that talent and attempted to put it to work, his master would have commended him equally.

There is a story in the Old Testament that always inspires me. Ecclesiastes 9:14-16. An unnamed poor man used the wisdom he had to deliver his city from the siege that was confronting it. There is no remembrance of his deed or mention of his name after the city was saved. But it is in the Bible, and literally thousands of people throughout history have read this story and been inspired! Our idea of significance and God’s idea may be very different.

Email newsletter signup

Psalm 139 is one of my favorite chapters in scripture. God penned these inspiring words through His friend David, who began as an insignificant shepherd boy who was, according to his brothers, “tending those few sheep.” It was during that time he developed an intimate relationship with his heavenly Father, while his natural family ignored him and never expected him to become what God had planned for him. Verse 16: “You saw who you created me to be before I became me! Before I’d ever seen the light of day, the number of days you planned for me were already recorded in your book.” His brothers shamed him when he came to bring them provisions during the war with the Philistines. They had no idea what kind of man he was becoming, and I imagine they had to bow their knee to him years later when he became king. David’s dependence upon his covenant-keeping God went on display before all the warriors, including the king (Saul) and his brothers, when he slew Goliath. And yet, it would be many years and many tests before he came into the fullness of his destiny.

I was visiting one of my friends recently who just turned 90. She has been faithful to do what the Lord has called her to do, and although most would not know about the lives she has impacted over the years, eternity will display her faithfulness. Some of the lives she has taught the principles of faith to have and still are impacting many others in their spheres of influence. That is a good illustration of significance without recognition.

I am grateful for the Billy Grahams and the Corrie ten Booms. Books and movies have been written and produced about the lives of some of these heroes of the faith that have inspired many, but what about all those who came alongside them to make those crusades successful and the life story impactful to so many others? Ushers, prayer teams, and follow-up personnel were a massive undertaking for those large crusades. Film crews and all that goes into the making of a great movie take many, many unknown individuals who diligently did their part in making that happen.

I love reading the book of Acts and early church history. Jesus had twelve men who traveled with Him that were recognized by name, but later on we read about many of those “who were with Him from the beginning” that were later recognized as being “one of the seventy.” They scattered all over the place when persecution began in the early church. Their influence upon the young church helped to keep the message clear and pure. It was others with mixed motives that began to influence the new believers with doctrines and teachings that were not fully accurate, and many times needed to be challenged. I am uncertain whether all seventy are even named somewhere in the annals of church history. And yet they impacted the spreading of the gospel to most of the known world in a very short period.

Are you significant? Do you know that you are significant? Do you believe that you are here on this earth at this time in history to make a difference? No matter how young or how old you are, no matter what skills you may or may not have, no matter what your sphere of influence may be, the Lord placed you upon this earth, at this time, in this location, for a reason.