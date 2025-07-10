Summer Important for Syrupmakers’ Development Published 11:34 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

CAIRO – The Cairo Syrupmakers will have their share of new faces on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 season. It’s why this summer’s schedule is an important few weeks for the Syrupmakers and head coach David Coleman.

“It’s been a good summer so far. We’ve got our 7-on-7s, our padded camps in June. That was good for us. We’re just developing, and that’s how summer goes; just keep getting better,” Coleman said.

“Everybody does the big things. You work out. You get your OPAs in, your 7-on-7s. Those things need to get accomplished in the summer. It’s a process. Summer is just another part of it. It really started in January, and it goes through.”

Cairo returns just one starter from the offensive line in rising junior Jayden Hopkins. Cairo will be young up front, though just in playing time, not age. This summer’s workouts play a pivotal role in the development of next season’s linemen.

“A lot of good players graduated this past year from the offensive line. We’ve got some good players that are going to step up for us. There’s a lot of juniors in this next group that we’ll have on the offensive line,” Coleman said. “They just need reps.”

The Syrupmakers will also have a new signal-caller following Bryce Puckett’s transfer to the Brooks County Trojans. Rising junior Triston Harvey is expected to take over at quarterback and has seen a lot of action this summer during the team’s 7-on-7 passing drills.

“We’re looking at Triston Harvey. He’ll be a junior and has been in the program and can do a lot of the things that we want to do,” Coleman said. “He’s a very smart young man.”