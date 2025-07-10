Lord, help our unbelief Published 10:37 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

What character in the Bible do you most relate to when your faith is tested?

In Mark 9:22-24 (ESV), a first-century father pleaded with Jesus to help his son who had been tormented by a demon since childhood. “If you can do anything, have compassion on us and help us.”

And Jesus said to him, “If you can! All things are possible for one who believes.”

Immediately, the father of the child cried out and said, “I believe; help my unbelief!”

Some manuscripts add “with tears” in verse 24.

While writing this, I’m especially mindful of those in Texas who are crying out to Jesus, still hoping for a miracle regarding their unaccounted-for loved ones from the devastating floodwaters. I’m aching for those who’ve already received dreaded news. I can imagine many of these crushed people practically screaming “with tears” for God to help them with their unbelief as they begin the long journey of mourning the loss of their child, spouse, or valued community members.

When our emotions and circumstances scream louder than our faith, when our fears become the ruling power in our trial and we’re at the end of our rope, we find ourselves praying a similar prayer: “Father, help my unbelief! Give me the faith to know that You are all You say You are, and that nothing is impossible for You. Help me see You right here in my circumstance.”

During times when God’s answer is no, we pray, “Father, help my unbelief when You don’t answer the way I desperately want You to – in the way I desperately need You to. Help me trust You amid this anguish and pain. Help me trust that You always know what’s best.”

What if, amid our pain, our trust in God’s love for us grew, and we were to believe He is all He says He is and can do all He says He can do? How would our relationship with Him change if we spent so much time talking with our Heavenly Father that He became increasingly real to us, especially when we needed Him most? To know that God is, indeed, good? That He is indeed real? That He indeed loves us?

Isn’t it interesting that the whole process of crying out to God in our unbelief is the very act that, over time, strengthens our faith? The simple act of turning to Him in our trials, large and small, draws us closer to Him and helps us recognize His presence and power.

I wish I could say my faith never wavers, but I can’t. Yet even in my doubts – and sometimes because of them – I’m learning to trust God more.

This is why I’ll keep praying, “Lord, help my unbelief!” (and pray for others who also need His reassurance) as we walk this journey of faith.

Sheryl H. Boldt is a faith columnist and the author of the blog www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.