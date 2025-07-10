Local makeup artist’s work featured in Vogue Published 3:37 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Ivey Parrish has been working in the beauty industry since 2018. As a local makeup artist, Parrish enjoys enhancing brides’ looks for their big day, but has always longed to show a more creative side. Her dream recently became a reality when she was welcomed as a makeup artist for the 2025 Miami Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion. While there, Parrish made a name for herself and her company, Lindan Ivey, which has since been featured in Vogue.

Parrish said becoming a part of New York Fashion Week has always been on her bucket list, but she never knew quite how to get there. After countless searches turned up empty, Parrish turned to ChatGPT.

“I asked them who to get in touch with and where to start,” she recounted.

ChatGPT gave Parrish more than she could ever ask for, providing her with a full rundown of upcoming shows and contacts.

One that stood out was Miami Swim Week.

Having participated in Atlanta Swim Week before, Parrish thought she should try another Swim Week show before aiming for New York Fashion Week.

After figuring out the production manager’s contact information, Parrish emailed over her portfolio and media kit.

“I didn’t really think much of it, because I live eight hours away, but a few days later she emailed me back letting me know they would love to have me,” Parrish said.

Elated, Parrish and her dad packed up her car and traveled to Miami for an unforgettable time.

Parrish worked three days, ensuring the model’s makeup was just right and stayed true to the designer’s vision.

However, the designers also gave her some freedom to use more color than she traditionally does in bridal makeup.

“Even though I love bridal, it can be kind of cookie-cutter,” she explained. “Everyone does the same thing. But with runways, it’s more editorial. They give you ideas, but let you run everything.”

Parrish said that for one of the shows, she was putting feathers and rhinestones on the models, which is something she is unable to do in a smaller setting.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s so high-paced, high-energy.”

After the show, Parrish thanked the production manager once again for the opportunity before mentioning the upcoming New York Fashion Week shows. Parrish offered her services if there was any availability.

Parrish is still celebrating the response.

“Count on it,” she was told.

As if things could get any better, several days later, Parrish got a call that the model whose makeup she did was featured on Vogue.

“I kept refreshing the page, I couldn’t believe it,” Parrish said. “The entire experience from being featured in Vogue to working at Miami Swim Week has been surreal and exciting. It feels like everything I’ve worked so hard for is finally aligning.”

With her newfound success, Parrish would love to get into more high-fashion and editorial makeup shoots. However, she said she will always have a soft spot for her brides. But, at this time, she is limiting the number of brides she accepts, with most being destination weddings.

“Hopefully, I can find a balance between magazine, editorial, and bridal,” she said. “I’ve been getting a lot of bridal inquiries since my post.”

She knows none of this would have been possible without the support of her hometown, though, and is thankful for the countless individuals who have believed in her.

“The support from my hometown has meant the world to me, and I’m excited for everything ahead,” she said.

As Parrish looks ahead, she hopes to continue educating other artists, and encouraging other small town entrepreneurs to dream big and chase their passions.