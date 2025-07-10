Katie Ketchum named Main Street Director Published 1:41 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The City of Thomasville has named Katie Ketchum as the new Main Street Director for downtown Thomasville.

“Katie comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience and will make an excellent addition to our City of Thomasville Team,” said April Norton, Managing Director of Marketing & Communications for the City of Thomasville. “Katie’s education, along with nearly 20 years of experience in areas like Marketing, Project Management, and Economic Development, proves the remarkable experience that our organization desires. She brings new talent to our team as a highly motivated and passionate local professional.”

“I’m truly honored to serve as the Main Street Director for Downtown Thomasville,” stated Ketchum. “This community radiates charm, creativity, and heart. I’m excited to support the small businesses, signature events, and dedicated individuals who make our downtown so special.”

Serving over a decade as the Marketing Director for the Thomasville YMCA, Ketchum recognizes the value of community. She also held positions as Head of Marketing Operations for the online firm Sawgrass Marketing and Marketing Director for Peter Brown Construction, based in Tallahassee, Florida. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Communications and a Master of Business Administration.

A “Meet and Greet” will be held Wednesday, July 16 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at The Mason on Broad (204- A South Broad Street). Local partners, merchants, and the public are invited to meet and welcome Ketchum in her new role as Main Street Director.

Thomasville Main Street remains a standout among the network of over 1,600 Main Street communities nationwide. Since joining the program in 1981, Thomasville has demonstrated remarkable economic growth and downtown revitalization. For more information, contact the City of Thomasville Main Street Office at (229) 227-7020, or visit downtownthomasville.com.