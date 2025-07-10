Incident Reports & Arrests 07-10
Published 1:55 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- DUI reported on Ellen St.
- Disorderly conduct reported on U.S. Hwy. 19 S
- Criminal trespass reported on U.S. 84
- Runaway juvenile reported on Duren St.
- Possession of methamphetamine reported on Ga. Hwy. 202
- Harassing communications reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Simple battery reported on Hicks Rd.
- Theft by shoplifting reported on Duren Dr.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Richard Myers, 47, DUI (no bond reported)
- Marcus Tinsley, 26, Possession of methamphetamine (no bond reported), driving while license suspended (no bond reported), possession and use of drug related objects (no bond reported)
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Animal complaint reported on the 700 block of Akridge Rd.
- Domestic dispute reported on Helton Ln.
- Simple battery reported on Joyner Rd.
- Accident reported on Hwy. 93 S
- Warrant executed on 16th Ave. NE
- Trespassing reported on Akridge Rd.
- Domestic reported on Pine Park Rd.
- Driving while license suspended, impeding the flow of traffic reported on Hwy. 319
- Driving while license suspended, no insurance reported on First Ave. NE
- Driving while license suspended reported on Hwy. 112
- Driving while license suspended reported on Eighth Ave. NE
- DUI, tag lights required reported on Pierce Chapel Rd.
- Welfare check reported on Pine Park Rd.
- Warrant executed on South Broad St.
- Driving while license suspended reported on Bold Springs Rd.
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Cordeso Mendez, 39, Obstruction of an officer (no bond reported), outstanding bench warrant (no bond reported)
- Jeremy Barrett, 49, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), failure to use turn signal (no bond reported)
- Mike Jacob, 21, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported)
- Jonathan Culpepper, 50, Possession of amphetamine (no bond reported)
- Lindsey Washington, 42, Possession of amphetamine (no bond reported)
- Devin Willis, 24, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), impeding the flow of traffic (no bond reported)
- Shantavis Ross, 32, outstanding warrant (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), no insurance (no bond reported)
- Jaquez Williams, 27, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Sophia Brown, 43, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Darian Johnson, 21, DUI (no bond reported), tag lights required (no bond reported)
- Christina Bryant, 31, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- Theft of lost/mislaid property reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
- Theft by taking reported on the 1100 block of 4th Ave. SW
- Criminal trespass reported on 9th Ave. NE
- Theft by taking reported on the 400 block of 11th Ave. NE
- Driving without a valid license reported at the intersection of 5th St. & 6th Ave. SE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 700 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Unauthorized use of financial transaction card reported
- Hit and run reported on Hwy. 84 E
- Driving without a valid license, head/tail light requirements reported on 11th St. SW
- Probation violation, speeding in excess of maximum limits reported on 5th St. NE
- Simple battery reported on the 30th block of 3rd Ave. SW
- Criminal trespass reported on the 600 block of 10th Ave. SE
- Unwanted person reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
- Deposit account fraud reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Hwy. 84 E
- Lost property reported on the 400 block of Washington Homes Dr. SW
- Theft by taking reported on the 2800 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Entering auto reported on the the 2800 block of Hwy. 84 E
- Death investigation reported on the 1300 block of MLK Ave. SW
- Financial transaction card fraud reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
- Disorderly conduct reported on the 600 block of 7th Ave. NE
- Fugitive from justice reported on the 400 block of S. Broad St.
- DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper turn, possession of alcohol open container, failure to maintain insurance, suspended license plate, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal reported on 6th Ave. SE
- DUI reported on 4th St.
- Driving without a valid license, possession of open alcohol container, failure to obey stop/yield sign reported on 4th Ave. NW
- Theft of lost or mislaid property reported on the 1400 block of Tired Creek Blvd.
- Theft by taking reported on the 1000 block of 13th St. NE
- DUI reported on 1st Ave. NE
- DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop/yield sign reported on 1st St. SW
- Disorderly conduct reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Victor Jimenez-Gomez, 25, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Lidia Nolasco, 18, Driving without a valid license (no bond reported), affixing materials (no bond reported)
- Timothy Bond, 46, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Jerret Bell, 41, Hit and run (no bond reported)
- Willie Jones, 60, Driving without a valid license (no bond reported), head/tail light requirements (no bond reported)
- Dakota Shine, 31, Probation violation (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported)
- Meartelle Woods, 51, Fugitive from justice (no bond reported)
- Marcelino Gomez Lopez, 22, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain insurance (no bond reported), suspended license plate (no bond reported), removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal (no bond reported), driving without a valid license (no bond reported), possession of open alcohol container (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), improper turn (no bond reported)
- Emerson Niz-Lopez, 19, DUI (no bond reported), driving without a valid license (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), possession of open alcohol container (no bond reported)
- Diego Gomez-Perez, 27, Driving without a valid license (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), failure to obey stop/yield sign (no bond reported)
- Valerie Hadley, 50, Failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), DUI (no bond reported)
- Deno Perry, 58, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), failure to obey stop/yield sign (no bond reported)
- Cynthia Owens, 42, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)