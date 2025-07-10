Central Flag Finishes Summer Strong Published 9:35 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The Thomas County Central Flag Football team finished up their offseason with back-to-back scrimmages this week.

On Tuesday, they faced off against Rickards High School from just down the road in Tallahassee, with the varsity winning 13-0 and the JV team winning 19-0. The defense for the Yellow Jackets kept the Rickards off the board with timely pulls and key stops.

One stop featured Rickards knocking on the door at the goal line before a crucial interception stopped the offense and preserved the shutout.

Wednesday, Central faced Fitzgerald where varsity won 20-6 and JV handled business with 26-12 victory to finish the week with an 4-0 record.

Coach Chad Parkerson is happy with how the offseason has gone for the second year program.

“Really proud of the girls all of summer, we ended on a really good note.”

Parkerson also talked about the points of emphasis the team focused on during the summer: “On offense you want to create space and on defense you want to take space away,” Parkerson said. “And Coach Hyde and Coach Wilkes have done a great job talking to the girls about doing their job and how to fit and tighten the windows.”

When remarking about both the varsity and JV teams, Coach Parkerson is excited about the progress of both teams, crediting the quick improvement of the JV team to the returning players taking the time and helping out their fellow teammates.

“One of the biggest things we harp on is being a good teammate, you can harp on it all you want to, but until the kids do it it doesn’t mean much.” Coach Parkerson said.

“It’s just a testament to our girls and the job their parents have done, I mean they have already raised good teammates and we are just reinforcing that.”

Coach Parkerson also expressed how he loves to go to practice everyday and how the team makes it fun to be around and how it’s also a plus that they are also excellent athletes.

Central kicks off their season at home on September 30th against Houston County.