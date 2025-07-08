TCRC forced to end Summer Program early due to Federal Budget freeze Published 9:04 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

THOMASVILLE — In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Thomasville Community Resource Center (TCRC) has been forced to announce the early closure of its 2025 summer program. The program will now end on Friday, July 11, weeks earlier than planned, due to the recent federal decision to withhold billions in FY25 education funding—funds that have sustained after school and summer programming for youth across the nation.

This sudden budget freeze, enacted by the current Administration, has left organizations like TCRC scrambling to respond, placing immense strain on staff, families, and the children who rely on these vital services for safety, structure, nourishment, and growth.

For 27 years, TCRC has stood as a pillar in Thomas and Grady counties—providing youth development, STEAM education, family support, and health education to thousands of children and families. Now, with funding in limbo and no clear timeline for reimbursement, even the most basic operational needs such as payroll and building expenses are at risk.

“This isn’t just about programs—it’s about people,” said Don Simmons, Interim Executive Director of TCRC. “We are talking about children who will now be left home alone, families who depend on us for support, and staff who are facing an uncertain future. This decision could unravel decades of work in a matter of weeks.”

The loss of funding affects not only programming, but also the livelihoods of dozens of dedicated educators, site coordinators, and youth workers—many of whom are embedded in the very communities they serve.

As TCRC develops a contingency plan, they are calling on the people of Thomasville/Thomas County and Cairo/Grady County to stand with them. They are asking for local donors, businesses, civic groups, and faith organizations to help them bridge this critical gap. With the public’s support, they can continue to build bright futures and keep children safe, engaged, and inspired.

Simmons remains hopeful that TCRC will reopen its after school programs with the new school year, but much of that depends on both federal guidance and local backing. In the coming weeks, TCRC will provide updates on its status and share opportunities for the public to contribute.

“On behalf of our board, staff, and the families we serve, we extend our sincerest apologies to our students and parents,” Simmons said. “This is not the outcome we wanted, but it is one we must face with courage, community, and collective resolve.”

Simmons encourages everyone to contact their local, state, and federal elected officials to express their concerns about the devastating impact this funding freeze will have on their communities.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more, please visit www.tcrconline.org or contact them at (229) 226-5846.

“Together, we can ensure that this is not the end—but a new beginning,” Simmons concluded.