WFSU Public Media to broadcast TEF concert Published 11:24 am Monday, July 7, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The classical music stations of WFSU Public Media plans to broadcast portions of one of Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s 2024-25 Classics Series concerts.

A number of segments from the March 11, 2025, concert by The Escher String Quartet and classical guitarist Jason Vieaux are set to air on Saturday, July 12, at 8:00 pm on 91.5 WFSQ-FM in Tallahassee and 90.7 WFSL-FM in Thomasville.

For those outside the WFSU listening area, WFSU Public Media also streams its content live at https://wfsu.org/listen/

“We are pleased that our public radio partners will be sharing the musicianship and artistry of these acclaimed performing artists for those who were unable to attend the concert and for those who want to experience it again,” said TEF Executive & Artistic Director Rick Ivey.

The program being aired includes works by Bach, Mozart, Boccherini, Tárrega and Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

The Escher-Vieaux concert was part of Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s 87th performance season, and ticket sales are currently under way for the organization’s 2025-26 concert series. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tefconcerts.com or call the TEF office at 229-226-7404.