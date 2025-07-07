Thomasville Main Street receives 2025 Main Street America accreditation Published 3:41 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“Main Street America is proud to recognize this year’s 1,172 designated Main Street programs for their commitment to building strong and vibrant communities,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America. “Their tireless efforts show what’s possible when engaged leaders work together to shape places that reflect the people they serve. The continued impact of our network shows that the Main Street movement remains a powerful force for positive transformation.”

In 2024, Main Street America programs generated $7.65 billion in local reinvestment, helped

open 6,324 new businesses, facilitated the creation of 33,835 new jobs, rehabilitated 10,126 historic buildings, and logged 1.9 million volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, $21.73 was reinvested into their downtown and commercial corridor communities.

According to Main Street America, collectively, two million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contributes their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

Thomasville Main Street’s program performance is annually evaluated by the Georgia Main Street program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet and exceed comprehensive national performance standards. To qualify for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

In 2024, 13 Downtown businesses opened or expanded, creating 41 net jobs, and over $6.2 million was invested through private and public investment projects. “Rehabilitation projects and new or expanded developments are what helps continue to transform our downtown and create job opportunities” said April Norton, Managing Director of Marketing and Communications. “Not only do these projects help drive tax revenue, tourism, and small business growth, they provide a community gathering place that plays an important role in the quality of life of our citizens.”

The Thomasville Main Street Program began in 1981 and continues to be one of the most successful programs in Georgia because of strong community support. “Since 1981, Downtown Thomasville has experienced a net gain of 379 businesses and over 1,400 jobs, with over $168 million in public and private reinvestment,” said Norton. “Our Downtown continues to thrive because of the commitment from our property owners, business owners, city government, and community.”

For more information about the Thomasville Main Street Program, visit downtownthomasville.com or call (229) 227-7020.