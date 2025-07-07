Thomasville Gymnasts compete at YMCA Nationals Published 10:14 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

THOMASVILLE– Three Thomasville YMCA Twisters, Alaina Gay, Sophia Lucas and Gabby Treadon, along with Gymnastics Director and Head Coach Kristen Morrison traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin for the YMCA Gymnastics National Championships. The competition was held June 25-29 at the Resch Convention Center.

On Tuesday, June 24th; Gabby Treadon was one of 76 Seniors recognized for their dedication to their sport. Gabby will attend the College of Coastal Georgia in the Fall to study Marine Science and Geology.

The Opening ceremony celebrated the 1,791 registered participants, 78 teams from 16 states. Gymnasts, coaches, and families heard from Olympic gymnast and UCLA gymnastics team member Jordan Chiles as the keynote speaker. Jordan encouraged the participants to be proud for showing up, working hard and enjoy being in the moment.

Alaina Gay competed as a Level 3. She placed 2nd on Floor, 3rd on balance beam, tied for 8th on uneven bars, 15th on vault, and 3rd all around.

Sophia Lucas competed as a Level 8. She placed 4th on Floor, 8th on uneven bars, 12th on vault, 17th on balance beam and 12th all around.

Gabby Treadon competed as an Xcel Platinum. She tied for 9th on vault, 13th on balance beam, tied for 15th on Floor, 18th on uneven bars, and 17th all around.

Morrison said “I’m incredibly proud of these girls! They finished the season strong, achieving some of their highest scores yet. These three gymnasts represented their team and the Thomasville YMCA with pride at Nationals!”