Some random thoughts on some random subjects Published 9:08 am Monday, July 7, 2025

A lot of people are taking a victory lap after the recent announcement that the nonprofit Conservation Fund has purchased the property on Trail Ridge, adjacent to our Okefenokee National Wildlife Reserve where Alabama-based Twin Pines Materials had planned to mine for titanium dioxide so that the world as we know it would never face the frightening prospect of running out of toothpaste whitener. Some deserve credit for derailing this project. Some who are taking credit, don’t. Although I am admittedly biased, I am convinced that without your loud and clear opposition, this nefarious scheme might have happened. The victory lap belongs to you. Thank you. …

I’m not sure what brought this on, but the state Board of Education has decided that, beginning this fall, the teaching of cursive writing in elementary school will be mandated, starting with the third grade. By fifth grade, students will be called on to write whole texts in cursive “legibly and efficiently.” No laptops. No touchscreens. Hopefully, that means goodbye to those infernal computer spellcheckers. Kids might have to actually consult a dictionary. There is still hope for civilization. …

Speaking of little children, are you not fascinated by the war of words playing out between the World’s Richest Man and the World’s Most Powerful Man? Elon Musk and Donald Trump sound like a couple of kindergartners trading personal insults and threats via social media. If they were forced to put away their social media devices and respond to each other by writing whole texts legibly and efficiently, this would probably have been over a long time ago. …

As of July 1, colleges will begin sharing revenue with their athletes with a cap expected around $20 million annually per school. That figure is intended to cover athlete compensation across all varsity sports — not just those that generate revenue, like football and basketball. And it doesn’t include endorsement deals athletes make on their own. This development, along with the transfer portal, is a new day for college athletics. I’m not sure it is a better day, but it’s here, like it or not. (“Coach, we will win one for the Gipper but it’s going to cost you another $5,000. Check with our agents and get back to us.”). …

I get a lot of news releases from public relations firms promoting some study or book or survey. Most of them I ignore because I don’t think you would be interested. But consider this one an exception. It concerns astronumerology, which “blends the insights of planetary influences (astrology) with the vibrational meanings of numbers (numerology) to offer a deeper, more holistic view of a person’s character, life path and destiny.” I have no idea what that means, but I thought I should share it with you in case you seek a vibrational meaning of your holistic life path. On the other hand, a glass of sweet tea might work just as well. …

My column on school absenteeism engendered a lot of response. One came from Sue Mason, a Catoosa County Schools social worker. She says in Catoosa, when a child has three or more unexcused absences, parents or guardians are contacted. If that doesn’t work, Ms. Mason is brought in. There is a meeting and if that doesn’t work, a pre-warrant arrest is issued and workers and parent/guardians end up in Magistrate Court. If unexcused absences continue, parents/guardians are arrested and the case then goes to state court. Ms. Mason says, “Usually, hopefully at some point the parents get the message.” I’ll bet they do. I wonder if other school system take the issue of absenteeism as seriously as they do in Catoosa County? …

Finally, I had given much thought to the federal deficit and how we could possibly reduce it, but to no avail. Then comes a suggestion from a Great American, Mike Ernstes in Cobb County. His solution? “I estimate that there are roughly five Personal Injury Attorney signs per mile of highway,” he says. “Google tells me there are 2 million miles of highway in the USA. Put a tariff of just $10 a day on each sign. (I don’t think they’ll miss it.) That comes to over $36 billion per year. Surely that would help.” It sure would and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving group. Donald Trump, are you listening?

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com or at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139.