God draw near to the brokenhearted Published 9:58 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Words can’t adequately describe the sorrow I feel for the families and children devastated by the flash flooding in Texas. I am specifically brokenhearted for the young girls who lost their lives while attending Camp Mystic.

I’ve talked on numerous occasions about my experience as a young camper at an all-girls Christian camp, similar to that of Camp Mystic. As photos emerged in the wake of the tragedy, I saw the trunks decorated with the girls’ names and stickers, and was brought back to that time in my life.

My mom, dad, sister, and I were together this past weekend, and as we listened to the news, my mom looked at my dad and said, “Can you imagine taking Jill and Alex to Riverview and we never saw them again?” My dad shook his head before hugging my mom. But, this is the reality many parents are facing now.

I’ve read stories about the brave counselors, many just teens who helped get their campers to higher ground or tried to save kids, before they were swept away by the rushing waters, and think of my own camp counselors. They were just kids themselves. They weren’t even college graduates; some were high schoolers, but these kids risked their lives for those younger than them.

I then think of those precious young girls and feel my stomach begin to turn.

I imagine the fear and the trauma of the situation. More than anything, I worry about those who survived and the survivor’s guilt they may endure.

As I look back, I think, what if my Chiki Tiki cabin flooded and we were all swept away? What if I, by some miracle, caught a tree limb, but watched my bunkmates, Caroline, Kat, Madison, and Madelyn all float by, and I couldn’t save them? How does a young child get past that? As an adult, I don’t know if I could.

I feel confused and sad about the entire situation.

While many were saved, it begs to question where God was on this Christian camp and why He didn’t save His youngest, most innocent believers?

I’ve seen a lot of posts about He could’ve stopped it, but He showed restraint, just as He could’ve found another way to save us from our sins, but He died on the cross.

Even for the most devout Christian, it is tough to understand and make sense of. I’ve prayed since I heard the news and tried to find some inkling of understanding.

I can’t pretend I understand, and I know that when my understanding fails and nothing makes sense, I can only ask that God draw near to the brokenhearted and bring them comfort, even when all sense is lost.

I pray for the campers who survived, but feel pained that their friends didn’t. I pray for the counselors who did all they could, but at the end of the day, were just kids themselves, praying they survived. I pray for the parents who never got to say the goodbye they deserved. I pray for the lost that they are found, and families can get the closure they long for.

I pray for humanity, and that in this time of tragedy and the death of children, we can put aside political differences and lift up Texas.

God, we need you.

I pray You wrap us all in Your arms, and protect our minds from the doubt of Your will, as things are so difficult to comprehend during this time.

Lastly, God, I pray that my friends here in Thomasville will pray these things with me as they feel so called.

Amen.