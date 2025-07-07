Central Athletics Excel in Classroom Published 3:07 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central’s sports programs are not just excelling on the field or athletic arena but also in the classroom as well.

Central posted the grade point averages (GPAs) for its sports teams during the 2024-25 school year on its social media page.

The standout GPAs include baseball (3.48), basketball (3.31), cheer (3.65), cross country (3.78), flag football (3.79), football (3.20), golf (3.72), gymnastics (3.75), soccer (3.57), softball (3.82), swimming (3.80), tennis (3.81), track and field (3.58), volleyball (3.67) and wrestling (3.31).

The 2025 athletic stats include the valedictorian, salutatorian, 25 honor graduates, 51 HOPE scholars and 11 college athletic commitments.

Among the Yellow Jackets’ top athletic achievements, they include the football team that finished 11-2, second in the region in football and quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. Central’s flag football team finished 8-8, third in region and captured its first playoff win in the program’s inaugural season.

Central’s track and field team qualified multiple athletes for the state meet. The Lady Yellow Jackets were most impressive, winning the region championship.