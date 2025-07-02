Yellow Jackets finish up Summer in Auburn Published 5:19 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

AUBURN, Ala.– The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets baseball team completed their summer schedule for the year at the Auburn University Team Camp.

“The camp was phenomenal,” head coach Sy Jones said “The level of attention the Auburn staff invested into our guys was incredible.”

Jones also complimented the way his seniors rose to be leaders, saying “I was very happy with the way our seniors took on a role of leadership and the way they valued that responsibility all week long.”

Players stepped up on the diamond as well as Reid Gainous, Zach Williams and Landon Taylor all contributed multiple hits with Gainous knocking a homer during the week.

Senior Dallas Pitts and the freshman duo of Griffin Browning and Graham Gaines also impressed on the bump while Gainous and Williams showed off their two-way abilities.

Williams was especially impressive with a complete game shutout of Clinch County.

The camp not only featured scrimmages but also involved drills and workouts where some of the players turned some heads of college scouts.

“I was satisfied by the way all the boys competed and dedicated themselves to the SWARM lifestyle.”

The Jackets finished the camp 3-2 and their summer slate with a 7-2 record.