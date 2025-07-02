Which scenario do you want for your children? Published 10:30 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

What do our children or grandchildren see when they watch us? Do they see people who are discerning about the company we keep?

Are they observing parents who honor God in all their choices, words and thoughts?

Psalm 1 presents two contrasting scenarios. Take a moment to look up the psalm and read all six verses. As you read, notice how the first half highlights the blessings and delights we experience when we allow ourselves to be nourished by God’s Word. “He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.” (:3 ESV)

Then, observe the stark contrast in the latter half of the psalm, which depicts those who live in disobedience to God’s Word: “The wicked are not so, but are like chaff that the wind drives away. Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous; for the Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked will perish.” (Psalm 1:4-6 ESV)

The Amplified Bible, Classic Edition ends verse six with “but the way of the ungodly [those living outside God’s will] shall perish (end in ruin and come to nought).”

Are these words persuasive enough to inspire you to make some changes?

For sure, the last half of Psalm 1 isn’t as fun as the first half to read or even think about. But its warnings are important. Since our heavenly Father is loving, good and merciful, we can only begin to imagine how profoundly He longs for us to choose the correct path.

But the choice is ours.

How would it change us – and our day – if we consistently honored God with our choices, words and thoughts?

Would it help (and change everything we did) if we remembered how much God loves us? That He is walking with us?

Do you desire the rewards that come from seeking God and His wisdom? Or do you prefer the consequences of rebelling against God and His ways? We can find purpose, direction and meaning – or we can live recklessly, suffering disappointment and regret.

Which scenario do you want for yourself? Which scenario do you want for your children?

They are learning from your example.

Sheryl H. Boldt is a faith columnist and the author of the blog www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.