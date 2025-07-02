THS Flag Football Interest Level High Following Meeting Published 11:40 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE – The interest level in flag football at Thomasville High School is high; so much so, that head coach Chris Guyton believes the number of athletes that showed up for last week’s interest meeting was only about half of what there actually is.

“I had 41 show up that were interested. Since this was an impromptu interest meeting, I thought that was awesome that we had 41 show up during the summer. I really think that once we get to the start of the season, which officially starts Sept. 9, prior to that I will have to have another interest meeting to make sure that the girls that weren’t able to make it and give them the opportunity, I expect the number to probably double,” Guyton said.

Guyton added that the school will field a varsity and junior varsity teams in next year’s inaugural season. There will be 16 girls on each team.

Email newsletter signup

Like other athletic programs across the state, Thomasville is sidelined this week by the Georgia High School Association with its “dead week.” Sports teams cannot hold practices or events during the week leading up to July 4. However, the following week, Thomasville will host its skills and drills sessions. It will provide the girls an opportunity to come out, get acclimated to football, learn what plays, positions and terminology are.

“The way I see it, I’m looking at a plain canvas. There’s nothing on it, just a plain canvas. I liken it to building a house. We literally have to build the foundation first, as far as getting them out there and getting them used to running routes, explaining to them what a route is to start with,” Guyton said. “We’re literally ground up with everything.”

The Lady Bulldogs are in a time crunch since they will be starting workouts and practices much later than expected.

“We are able to have workouts, but the issue for is, since we didn’t get to do an interest meeting back in May and have spring practice and spring game, we’re way behind,” Guyton said.