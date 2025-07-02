The faith factor Published 10:45 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Salvation is the process of redemption, of rebirth, of becoming a child of God and a member of His family. In his book, The Wonderful Spirit Filled Life, Charles Stanley explained the process most eloquently. He said, “By putting our sin on Christ and placing Christ’s righteous standing on us, God allowed us entry into His family. It’s not our righteousness. It’s Christ’s.”

All that Dr. Stanley said is true. However, his statement is assuming faith in Christ, which is necessary to have any relationship with God at all. Faith in Christ means believing in Him. It means sincerely believing that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. It is believing that Christ is God.

Christ commanded that we repent, which means turning from a sinful lifestyle and turning to God. Repentance represents real change in that one leaves behind doubts and fears and calls on Christ for salvation. Romans 10:13 promises, “For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

Some new Christians are disappointed when they catch themselves still sinning after having been saved. Satan then tries to make them doubt that they are saved. But sinning, even after being saved, is quite normal and to be expected, because we did not shed our old, sinful nature when we were redeemed. Only God can remove our “Old man,” as Paul referred to our old nature. And God does not remove it until we die. Then we are glorified and free of sin and temptations.

Even the great Christian Paul had to admit that he, too, was “carnal and sold under sin” (Romans 7:14). All the Lord’s disciples were also evil. Jesus told them, “If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him” (Matthew 7:11).

Dr. Stanley admitted, “In my forty-seven years as a Christian, my flesh has not improved one bit. There has been absolutely no progress.” He was trying to make the point that we, on our own, cannot be “good” or even live the Christian life. The only thing sinful man can do is yield to the leadership of the Holy Spirit. That is the only way any Christian can ever hope to bear Spiritual fruit, which is goodness, kindness, patience, etc. Producing these good traits in us is not our doing. It is the result of yielding to the Holy Spirit, Who alone produces this fruit. Jesus said, “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5).

What God expects of us, His children, is to use the talents and gifts He has given us to edify His church and glorify God. The very reason we were created was to glorify God. We all need to remember that fact.

The faith factor comes in as the first priority required for not only serving God but even for securing salvation. The author of Hebrews warns, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6).