TEF begins public ticket sales for 2025-26 performance season

THOMASVILLE — Following a month-long focus on season ticket renewals, Thomasville Entertainment Foundation is kicking off season ticket sales to the general public for its 2025-26 Concert Series, with a diverse lineup of artists and ensembles in its 88th performance season.

Opening the season on October 21 will be a classical recital by two award-winning young performers, American flutist Anthony Trionfo and Dutch/Spanish pianist Albert Cano Smit. Winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions, the Jack Kent Cooke Artist Award and the Alexander & Buono International Flute Competition, Trionfo has performed in premiere recital and orchestra venues across the country, from New York’s Lincoln Center and Merkin Concert Hall to Washington’s Kennedy Center. Equally at home in recital and orchestral performances across the country and around the world, Smit was first prize winner at the Walter W. Naumburg Piano Competition and Young Concert Artists International Auditions and was a finalist and grant winner at the Concours Musical International de Montréal.

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players bring their talents to the Thomasville Center for the Arts in a fun and entertaining “Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan” on November 10. The performance will combine a one-act costumed abridgement of the beloved comic opera The Pirates of Penzance, with a second act vocal performance of favorites from their operetta repertoire, including impromptu audience requests. Now in its 50th season, the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players is America’s preeminent professional Gilbert and Sullivan repertory ensemble.

December 9 sees the by-popular-demand return of a world acclaimed Irish tenor, bringing “Emmet Cahill’s Christmas” to TEF’s 2025-26 concert series. The longtime lead vocalist with the PBS phenomenon Celtic Thunder, Cahill returns to Thomasville to lend his golden voice to a program of Christmas hymns, seasonal carols and festive Irish songs to herald the holiday season. Cahill sold out his first Thomasville Entertainment Foundation concert during the 2023-24 performance season.

Grammy-winning producer, trombonist, composer and NEA Jazz Master Delfeayo Marsalis brings his highly entertaining ensemble, New Orleans’ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, to the TEF stage on January 27 with a dynamic jazz party. Brother to jazz legends Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Delfeayo has toured internationally with legendary musicians from Ray Charles to Slide Hampton, while producing more than 125 recordings, composing more than 100 songs and releasing 10 of his own recordings to critical acclaim.

German guitar master Joscho Stephan leads a small combo on February 10, pushing the boundaries of the acoustic guitar genre. Blending classic gypsy swing with a modern approach, Stephan’s performances are a fusion of wide-ranging influences, from Latin and jazz to pop and rock, showcasing his creativity and versatility as a musical visionary. His sold-out concerts at premiere music festivals around the world have solidified his reputation as an ascending star.

TEF’s performance series wraps up March 9 with a classical pairing of the internationally renowned Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with acclaimed Canadian pianist Marc-André Hamelin. The concert will be the third Thomasville appearance for Orpheus, and the program includes works by Liszt, Schubert and Wiancko. Known worldwide for his consummate musicianship, Hamelin is an 11-time Grammy nominee, praised by the New York Times as “a performer of near-superhuman technical prowess.”

“We are excited to bring our patrons a varied and diverse line-up for our 88th performance season,” said TEF President Peggy Brady. “Since 1937, Thomasville Entertainment Foundation has presented nationally and internationally acclaimed performing artists, and 2025-26 upholds that tradition of artistic excellence.”

Season ticket subscriptions are available in three different packages: the six-concert Complete Series at $185, or the three-concert Classics Series and Variations Series, each at $100. In season packages, concert tickets can be less than $31 per seat, thanks to the strong level of community support that TEF enjoys from patrons, donors, volunteers, local foundations and program book advertisers.

In addition to discounted ticket pricing, season ticket holders also receive special perks, including the ability to retain their same seats season after season, priority for moving seats subject to availability, exclusive invitations to optional pre-concert receptions and dinners, easy duplication of lost tickets and more.

Tickets to individual concerts are currently being sold only in combination with a season subscription, subject to availability. Single-concert tickets will go on sale September 2, subject to availability after season ticket orders are processed, at $40 for adults, $15 for students.

For more information on upcoming performances, educational programs or supporting Thomasville Entertainment Foundation, or to purchase concert series tickets, call 229-226-7404 or visit TEFconcerts.com.