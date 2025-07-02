City of Thomasville awards grant to TCDC Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Community Development Corporation (TCDC) is proud to announce it has been awarded a transformative grant by the City of Thomasville. This funding will directly support three community-focused initiatives: Home Improvement, Commercial Facade Enhancements, and Neighborhood Activities—each designed to uplift and invest in Thomasville’s Traditional Neighborhoods Urban Redevelopment Area (URA).

Home Improvement Grant Program

Eligible homeowners within the designated neighborhoods can now apply for funding for health and safety-related home improvements. This grant is to empower and offer residents a wonderful opportunity to create safer, more livable homes. Improvements may include critical repairs that promote safe, stable housing conditions.

Commercial Facade Grant

Commercial properties within the designated neighborhoods are also eligible for up to $10,000 in matching reimbursement grants for exterior improvements. Qualifying projects include new signage, painting, façade repairs, door and window upgrades, landscaping, and more. The goal is to enhance curb appeal and economic vitality throughout the district.

Neighborhood Activities Grant

To foster connection and community pride, the Neighborhood Activities Grant offers up to $1,600 to support temporary or pilot “place-making” projects. These may include public art installations, educational initiatives, public service efforts, and other activities designed to unite residents around shared neighborhood goals. Projects must involve five or more residents—either homeowners or business operators—and can be led by neighborhood- based churches, nonprofits, civic groups (including fraternities and sororities), or informal resident groups.

All neighborhood activity projects taking place in public spaces must receive approval from the City of Thomasville. Please note that funding cannot be used for religious or political programming or any lobbying efforts.

Thomasville Community Development Corporation’s Executive Director, Earl Williams, said, “We are honored to receive this grant from the City of Thomasville. These resources allow us to work hand in hand with our neighbors to revitalize our historic neighborhoods and restore a sense of community.”

To learn more about eligibility, how to apply, or for upcoming informational sessions, please contact the Thomasville Community Development Corporation at (229) 231-1199 or visit https://www.thomasvillecdc.org/neighborhoodassistance.