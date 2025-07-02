Chase Elliott and Rhealynn Mills provide a moment of perfection Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

When I was a kid, every time there was a car race to be watched, my rear end was glued to a seat somewhere near the television. While I enjoyed watching things like the Indianapolis 500, for a southern boy, NASCAR is where the rubber really hit the road.

I was a Richard Petty guy. I absolutely loved his red, white, and blue paint scheme and the way he carried himself on and off the track. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he won 200 races either.

When Dale Earnhardt died at Daytona almost 25 years ago, I gave up NASCAR altogether. All of the legendary names I grew up with were no longer part of the action. And, about that time, NASCAR decided to start steering away from the ‘down home’ base of support that had underpinned it over the years to a more corporate mindset that kind of ruined the spirit of the sport for me. In fact, I don’t know that I have watched an entire race since The Intimidator’s demise.

That is, until last weekend.

When word spread that local cancer patient Rhealynn Mills’ artwork was going to adorn the car of Chase Elliott at the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta, my interest was immediately whetted. I always liked Chase‘s father, Awesome Bill from Dawsonville, back in the day.

But it was my interest in little Rhealynn’s story that hooked me. I’ve followed her journey through cancer through friends online over her now 11 years. Her bravery all along, even in the face of losing her leg, has been nothing short of inspiring, even for us old folks.

So, with Chase Elliott being a Georgia boy and hometown girl Rhealynn’s design covering his car, I figured it was time to sit down and finally watch a race again.

And that’s exactly what I did last Saturday. It was clear from early on that Chase had a good car under him. He was consistently running up front, even from the beginning, and you just kind of felt like things were falling in place for him.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that not too far into the race, a huge wreck knocked out about half of the top contenders. Like I said, things just felt like they were falling in place for Chase Elliott.

To illustrate just how little I know about modern NASCAR races, I didn’t know that they ran them in stages now. When they finished with the first stage, everybody kind of took a break. In my mind, I could see Cale Yarbrough, David Pearson, and Bobby and Donnie Alison shaking their heads.

Regardless, that’s the way they do them now, and in that context, Chase Elliott was right in the thick of things as the evening unfolded. After being winless in his last 44 races, I couldn’t help but think that maybe, just maybe, it was time for that worm to turn.

As the last stage of the race started, things started heating up on the track. At one point late in the race, one of the other racers bumped into the side of Chase’s car, leaving a huge black tire circle mark on his driver’s side door.

In the back of my mind, I thought, “How dare he ruin Rhealynn‘s masterpiece!”

As the end of the race approached, Chase was right where he wanted to be, running in the middle of the front of the pack. He patiently waited for his opportunity, and on the last lap, made his move. The sun, moon, and stars aligned so that an opening arrived at just the right time. He moved to the front and won the race by several car lengths.

After the race, still on the track, standing outside the car with her masterpiece covering it, Chase thanked everybody involved for the victory, but singled Rhealynn out. I think even he understood that all of the elements that had to align perfectly for such a result to take place were a little too special to be ignored.

Honestly, as surprising as the result may have seemed on the outside, given all that Rhealynn has gone through and the fact that Chase was on his home track trying to win his first race in over 40 tries and her design covered his car, I can’t help but think there may have a hand much larger than any found on a steering wheel in play.

I’m a huge sports fan. Always have been, always will be. And sports fans know it is a true rarity when moments within sports create a convergence of perfect moments. In fact, I can count on one hand with perhaps a finger or two left over the number of them that I have seen in my 62 years on this planet.

Thankfully, joyfully, last Saturday’s race now claims one of those fingers.

The fact that it included a Georgia boy and a little local warrior/hero tandem made it a moment to cherish and celebrate. Thank you, Chase and Rhealynn, for providing that moment for all of us.

And, I think it needs to be said: if I’m Chase Elliott, I’m making sure that Rhealynn Mills is somewhere to be found at every race I’m in from here on out.