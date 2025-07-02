Central pair announce their commitments Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE– Two rising seniors have found their home for 2026 as Deontavis Cooper and Omari Stephenson announced their commitments to Tulane University and Kennesaw State University respectively.

Cooper, a three-star tackle, fielded offers from programs such as USF, Liberty, Marshall, Cincinnati, Troy, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Florida International before deciding on the Green Wave led by Head Coach Jon Sumrall.

“Truly blessed and thankful by the man above to be able to say I am committed to Tulane University!” Cooper wrote in a post on X.

Email newsletter signup

On the other side of the ball, Stephenson commits to the Owls after receiving offers from Troy, Jacksonville State, Memphis, James Madison, UConn, Mississippi State, Cal, Pitt and USF among others.

Last season the three-star linebacker led the team in tackles with 88 and added in 10.5 tackles for loss as one of the leaders of a stout defensive unit.

Both players look to contribute going into the upcoming season for Central.