American Pawn Shops, Inc. makes generous donation to support the Thomas County Sheriff’s Foundation Published 11:21 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Foundation is proud to announce the receipt of a generous donation from American Pawn Shops, Inc., which will directly support critical training, equipment, and safety initiatives for the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

This donation demonstrates American Pawn Shop, Inc and owner, David Hufstetler’s commitment to public safety and the men and women who serve the community.

Sheriff Tim Watkins expressed sincere gratitude for this contribution.

Email newsletter signup

“Support like this makes a meaningful difference in the work we do every day,” said Watkins. “This donation will help us ensure that our deputies have the tools and training necessary to serve and protect effectively. We are thankful for partners like American Pawn Shop who believe in the mission of public service.”

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Foundation has obtained Qualified Law Enforcement Donation Credit Certification through the Georgia Department of Revenue and is a 501 (c)(3), nonprofit organization. The Foundation falls under legislation from 2023 under O.C.G.A. 48-7-29.25. The Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act (LESS Crime Act) allows Georgia taxpayers to receive a state tax credit for donations made to qualified law enforcement foundations. This means taxpayers can redirect a portion of their state tax income directly to support their local law enforcement agency, with no out-of-pocket cost to the taxpayer. Contributions like this allow the foundation to bridge funding gaps and invest in life-saving technology, equipment, and resources that may otherwise be out of reach due to budget constraints.

For more information about how you can support the foundation or contribute to its mission, please visit www.thomascountysheriff.com or contact Jeff Brinson at 229-225-3300.