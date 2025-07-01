A CENTURY OF HEALING Published 10:14 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

THOMASVILLE — On June 30, 1925, the doors of John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital opened for the first time. A vision rooted in compassion and care has since grown to encompass four campuses and more than 30 specialty clinics. On Monday morning, that legacy was celebrated, as state representatives and health care officials recognized a century of healing in Thomasville.

“Over the past 100 years, Archbold has been more than a hospital,” said President and CEO of Archbold Darcy Craven. “It’s been a cornerstone of care, a place of healing, and a symbol of hope for so many.”

Craven recalled hospital staff standing alongside family members in both moments of joy and sorrow, welcoming new lives, while comforting others in their last moments, fighting for health and recovery in the time in between.

“Many of you have personal connections with Archbold,” Craven said. “Former patients, dedicated staff members, medical professionals, board members, volunteers, and loyal community supporters, you are part of Archbold’s story, and we are grateful that you’re here to honor our past and celebrate our future.”

As Craven reflected on the hospital’s humble beginnings, he pointed toward the growth of the vital services now offered, including Oncology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, and more, while still maintaining the excellence its founder stood for. He explained that the unveiling of the historical marker will not only serve as a physical marker of the past, but also a reminder of the commitment to passion, innovation, and service that health care providers stand for.

“This marker will stand as a tribute to the founders of Archbold, but also those who sustained and carried it, which the next generation will do for decades to come,” he concluded, before welcoming Jason Bennett, MDiv, Director of Spiritual Care and Chaplain for Archbold Memorial, to give the Invocation.

Following the Invocation, Henry Stone, III, Chairman of the Archbold Medical Center Board of Trustees, thanked everyone who made Archbold’s centennial celebration a reality.

“This is more than just a celebration,” Stone said. “It’s a moment to honor the countless people who shaped it into what it is today: a place of excellence, compassion, and unwavering dedication to community care.”

Stone acknowledged that many in the crowd and surrounding areas likely have an Archbold story: stories of lives being saved or babies being born, perhaps even care during a time of temporary illness.

“These stories are part of the fabric of Archbold’s legacy,” he said. “That’s what today is really about — the generations of people: patients, families, caregivers, and administrators who have made Archbold a pillar of health and hope in South Georgia.”

One of the many people who have tirelessly supported Archbold over the years is Representative Darlene Taylor. Taylor has played an integral role in the House of Representatives as the Chairman of the Appropriations Health Subcommittee and as a member of the Special Committee on Healthcare. She was in attendance to present a proclamation to Archbold, noting the achievements of the rural hospital.

“John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital has maintained a position at the forefront of medical research and investigation on a level that vastly supercedes the expectations for a community hospital,” Taylor said. “It has grown from a facility that trains interns to an institution that trains medical students, allied health professionals, and resident physicians.”

Following Taylor’s proclamation, she introduced Russel Carlson, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health.

Raised in North Mississippi, Carlson’s grandfathers were both physicians in the Mississippi Delta, where the local hospital was a large part of his upbringing. Carlson recounted riding his bike to the hospital to visit his grandpa regularly. Due to his history, Carlson understands the importance of local hospitals filled with staff who seem like family.

“This event is an expression of how much this system and these people mean to all of you,” he said. “Rural hospitals being able to sustain themselves is by no means a given, especially in these challenging times.”

Chason went on to say that it is rare for a rural hospital to sustain itself for 100 years, while still adapting and growing to meet today’s standards, but Archbold has met the challenge.

“I know this has taken a lot of discernment, so on behalf of a grateful state, I want to say, ‘Thank you,’” Chason said, addressing Craven and his co-workers. “Your longevity and success are a testament to your community and hospital leadership’s willingness to innovate and find creative solutions to the challenges you’ve faced over the years.”

Upon the conclusion of Chason’s remarks, representatives from Thomasville Landmarks and the Thomasville Chapter of the Colonial Dames unveiled Archbold’s new historical marker, celebrating 100 years of healing.