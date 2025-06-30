Young named Southwest Georgia RESA Transportation Director of the Year Published 11:43 am Monday, June 30, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Schools is proud to announce that Robert Young, Director of Transportation, has been named the Southwest Georgia RESA Transportation Director of the Year by the Georgia Department of Education’s Pupil Transportation Division.

Young was formally recognized at the Georgia Association for Pupil Transportation (GAPT) Conference in June for his outstanding leadership, innovation, and long-standing commitment to student safety and service excellence.

“This honor is a reflection of the ongoing commitment and collaborative efforts within Thomas County and across other districts in Southwest Georgia,” Young said. “I’m especially grateful for Thomas County Schools’ continued support and for the opportunities the school system has provided for me to stay actively involved in advancing transportation initiatives at both the district and state levels.”

Young began his career with Thomas County Schools in 2001 as a bus driver. Over the past 24 years, he has advanced through several key roles, including certified driver trainer, Transportation Coordinator, CDL Examiner, and, since 2015, Director of Transportation. Under his leadership, the district’s transportation department has seen significant improvements in efficiency, safety, and training.

In addition to his work at the district level, Young also serves as the site administrator for Thomas County Schools’ CDL training program, a partnership with the Georgia Department of Driver Services. His commitment extends beyond the local level—he represents Southwest Georgia at the state level as a member of the Board of Directors for the Georgia Association for Pupil Transportation and as the RESA representative and facilitator for regional transportation directors.

Young’s recognition highlights not only his personal dedication but also the strong transportation program in place within Thomas County Schools.