Thomasville Softball rolls through June Published 7:06 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The Thomasville High Lady Bulldogs have been busy this month as they get ready for the fall.

Colby Melton took the helm of the program this offseason after being promoted to the job in March.

So far they have played three summer games in the month of June against Valdosta, Bainbridge and Seminole County.

In those three games, the Lady Bulldogs have only allowed one run.

“This year’s team is full of girls who want to compete and get better every single day.” Melton said when talking about his squad, “The goal for the team this year is to make it to Columbus for the state championship series.”

When talking about the culture and mindset of the team, Melton said “They have bought into the mindset of what it’s going to take to get there (Columbus) and the culture of the team is the best that it’s ever been.”

THS has a few more summer games before their season gets underway on August 1st against Bainbridge.