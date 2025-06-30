Thomasville recognizes July as National Parks & Recreation Month Published 11:53 am Monday, June 30, 2025

THOMASVILLE — This July, the City of Thomasville invites the community to join in celebrating Parks and Recreation Month, highlighting the vital role parks and recreation play in building a stronger, healthier, and more connected community. Sponsored by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), this annual initiative is a time to recognize the dedicated staff, spaces, and programs that contribute to the well-being of our residents.

Thomasville offers a wide range of recreational opportunities, and its parks are more than just green spaces. They are where neighbors connect, games are played, and memories are made.

“Our goal is to create welcoming spaces for all through inclusive parks and accessible programs,” said Mike Owens, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We’re proud to shine a light on our community’s favorite parks and celebrate the dedicated team that brings them to life.”

As part of the celebration, the City of Thomasville will host a free Parks and Recreation Month event on Friday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. – noon at The Ritz Amphitheater. In conjunction with the Kid’s Summer Reading Series, the event will feature fun activities including outdoor games, music, reading time, and free Italian ice for attendees.

Throughout July, Thomasville residents are encouraged to post their favorite park memories, photos, or notes of appreciation for local parks and staff using #BuildTogetherPlayTogether and #ParkAndRecMonth2025 on social media. These stories help showcase how parks and recreation create a stronger, healthier, and more connected Thomasville.

For more on National Parks and Recreation Month, visit https://nrpa.org/July. To explore Thomasville’s parks, facilities, and events, visit https://thomasville.org/parks-and-recreation.