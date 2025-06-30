Golf Tournament raises money for UTV sled units Published 2:23 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

CAIRO — Tired Creek Golf Course was the host site for numerous golfers on Saturday afternoon as they took part in the annual VEMA (Veteran Enforcers Motorcycle Association) Remembrance Golf Tournament.

Founded by a retired law enforcement officer in Jacksonville, Fla., VEMA is comprised of actively employed or retired public servants, including first responders, law enforcement officers, or any veteran of military service in the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard.

Each year, VEMA chapters are tasked with recognizing and paying homage to the military and law enforcement officials who have answered the call of duty. They do so by organizing charitable events, including Rides to Remember and in Saturday’s case a Remembrance Golf Tournament.

The golf tournament honors the lives of Clarence “CJ” Williams, Darryl Edwards, Milwood L. Stokes, Marcel Glenn, Christopher L. Schafer, and Gerald Thomas.

To further honor their memory, VEMA has teamed up with Grady County EMS and Grady County Fire & Rescue to purchase UTV sled units.

Matthew Harrison, Deputy Commander of VEMA Cairo explained Grady County EMS is required to be at community events such as Rattlesnake Round Up and Mule Day. They are also present at every home football game.

“We have to have a truck on site or they can’t hold the event,” he said.

Additionally, Grady County is the motocross capital of the world and hosts events regularly, where EMS is required to be on site.

“When we go to these events, we don’t have a way to move the patients from wherever they’re at to the ambulance,” he said.

Knowing this, the organizations came together and decided to use the funds from the Golf Tournament to purchase UTV sled units, which are medical sled units that can slide on the back of a UTV and transport the patient from the track or football field to the ambulance.

“We’re hoping we can raise enough money to buy one for Grady County EMS and Calvary Fire Department,” Harrison said. “The units can cost anywhere between $3,800-$4,200.”

The tournament boasted 18-20 teams, with 65 hole sponsors and players purchasing raffle tickets to help raise money as well. Players could not only win raffle ticket items, but there were prizes for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and even Worst Team. Cash prizes were given to the top three teams.

Harrison expressed his gratitude toward the community for coming out to support the cause.

“I’m really thankful for our little community here in Grady County,” he said. “They always come together. VEMA has been here for several years and they always come out to support us and show up. It’s awesome to be a part of this community.”