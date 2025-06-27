Incident Reports & Arrests 06-27
Published 1:33 pm Friday, June 27, 2025
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Suspicious circumstances reported on Heald Rd.
- Pedestrian in the roadway reported at the intersection of Magnolia St. & Metcalf Rd.
- Terroristic threats and acts reported on Hall Rd.
- Theft by deception reported on Ginger Ln.
- Damage to property reported on Landfill Rd.
- Obstruction of law enforcement officers reported on the 14000 block of Hwy. 319 N
- Damage to property reported on Shoreline Dr.
- Injury of a minor reported on Gordon Ave.
- Simple battery, cruelty to children reported on E. Crawford St.
- Criminal trespass reported on Grand Park Ln.
- Theft by taking, disorderly conduct reported on Young St.
- Damage to property reported on Old Boston Rd.
- Damage to property reported on Hwy. 19 S
- Accident reported on the 1300 block of W. Jackson St.
- Disturbance reported on the 3000 block of Collins St.
- Theft reported on Sanford Rd.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Joseph Slater, Pedestrian in or along the roadway (no bond reported)
- Clarence Bryant, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers (no bond reported)
- Terrance Vicks, Simple battery x2 (no bond reported), cruelty to children (no bond reported)
- Joseph Slater, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported), theft by taking (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- Terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime reported on the 50th block of 3rd Ave. NW
- Criminal trespass reported on the 300 block of Horseshoe Bend Rd.
- Criminal trespass reported on the 100 block of 6th Ave. NE
- DUI, driving without a valid license reported at the intersection of 5th St. SE & 9th Ave. SE
- Theft of lost or mislaid property reported on the 100 block of N. Broad St.
- Theft of lost or mislaid property reported on the 300 block of Ga. Hwy. 84 E
- Disorderly conduct reported on the 2600 block of Ga. Hwy. 84 E
- Disorderly conduct reported on the 1000 block of 11th Ave. NE
- Hit and run, driving without a valid license reported on the 400 block of 2nd Ave. SE
- Theft of lost or mislaid property reported on the 1200 block of U.S. Hwy. 84 E
- DUI, disorderly conduct reported on the 300 block of 5th St. NE
- Theft of lost or mislaid property reported on the 300 block of Ga. Hwy. 84 E
Email newsletter signup
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Rickie Zeigler, 40, Terroristic threats and acts (no bond reported), aggravated assault (no bond reported), obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers (no bond reported), possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime (no bond reported)
- Pedro Martinez-Alvarez, 35, DUI (no bond reported), driving without a valid license (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported)
- Latoya Brown, 47, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Luis Estrada Hernandez, 28, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Santos Ramirez Gomez, 31, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Ricardo Lopez-Perez, 56, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Rafael Chavez, 20, Hit and run (no bond reported), driving without a valid license (no bond reported)
- Daniel Rodriguez, 40, DUI (no bond reported), disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm or knife by a convicted felon reported on Hwy. 319
- Harassing communications reported on Union Hill Rd.
- Carrying weapon in a school safety zone reported on Ga. Hwy. 93
- Possession of prohibited items in jail reported on 16th Ave.
- Interference with government property reported on Spring Hill Rd.
- Harassing communications reported on Woodland Rd.
- Burglary reported on Joyner Rd.
- Driving while license suspended reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E & Pine Park Rd.
- Speeding in excess of maximum limits reported on Hwy. 93 S
- Damage to property reported on Old 84
- Warrant executed on Hwy. 84
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Walter Barker, 28, Probation violation x2 (no bond reported)
- Reuben Booth, 42, Theft by shoplifting x2 (no bond reported)
- Dallas Brown, 52, Theft by shoplifting x2 (no bond reported)
- James Combs, 34, Carrying weapon in school safety zone (no bond reported)
- Francisco Deleon, 28, Probation violation (no bond reported)
- James Hines, 60, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (no bond reported)
- Jonathan Jenkins, 43, Open container (no bond reported), driving while license suspended (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), possession and use of drug related object (no bond reported), possession of schedule I controlled substance (no bond reported)
- Kenneth Luloff, 47, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), headgear and eye protective devices for riders (no bond reported)
- Deborah Miller, 68, Probation violation (no bond reported)
- Emilson Reyes Palacios, 27, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), driving while unlicensed (no bond reported)
- Randy Walker, 45, Aggravated assault (no bond reported), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call (no bond reported)