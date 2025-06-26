Yellow Jackets finish June strong Published 4:47 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The month of June has been kind to the Thomas County Central softball team as they finished with a record of 6-4-1.

The Yellow Jackets played against teams all across the region, playing teams such as Bainbridge, Lanier, Pierce, Ware, Greenbrier, Effingham, Lowndes, Berrien, Harlem and Irwin.

Head Coach Robyn Trammell talked about the leadership of seniors Laney Mobley, Jaida Pinkins and Rebecca Willis and the chemistry the team has built around them, saying “The team has built a strong foundation under their leadership to kick off the 2025 season come August. These seniors are not only great players but also great teammates.”

Trammell is also delighted with how the offseason has gone as they continue to work towards their season opener on August 8th against Southwest Georgia Academy.

“I am so proud of how hard these girls have worked this summer,” she said. “They are tough, resilient and determined. This is a special group of young women and I’m excited to see what they accomplish this season!”