Warriors fall in summer finale against Syrupmakers Published 2:59 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The Brookwood Warriors fell in their final game of the summer to the Cairo Syrupmakers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Syrupmakers avenged their loss to the Warriors from the week prior with great situational hitting and great defense.

Cairo’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the third broke the 1-1 deadlock and gave them the lead.

Brookwood tried to respond by scoring two more runs to stay within striking distance while also getting runners on.

However, the pitching staff of the Syrupmakers held the Warriors at bay for the rest of the game.

“Hats off to Cairo for outplaying us,” Brookwood Head Coach Jason Hurst said. “We allowed the leadoff man on base in 6 or 7 innings, and stranded 11 runners on base. Baseball will always be about pitching, defense, and timely hitting, and we did not do those things as well as Cairo did today.”

Hurst is happy with the team’s performance over the summer and believes the team can make some noise in the spring of 2026.

“I’m very happy with our guys for the work they have done and are doing this summer. We have made great strides as a team this year. We are young, but our guys are growing up fast, and things have come together faster than I could have hoped. I think we have a chance to be a strong team going into next season.”