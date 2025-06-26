Swim into Finding Nemo Jr. this weekend Published 9:15 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more IN THE BIG BLUE WORLD: Marlin (Kayden Shiver), Nemo (Caleb Hart) and Dory (Emilie Hart) craft a lifelong friendship during this oceanic adventure in Finding Nemo Jr. (Jill Holloway/The Thomasville Times-Enterprise) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more WELCOME TO THE GANG: Nemo (Caleb Hart) finds he can survive away from his dad thanks to the tank gang. Pictured is Peach (Ava Dennis), Gill (Julianne Wynn) Bloat (Evelyn Taylor), Bubbles (Luke Bozeman) and and Gurgle (Bailey Merritt). (Jill Holloway/The Thomasville Times- Enterprise)

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville On Stage and Company invites the public to “just keep swimming” this weekend as they present Finding Nemo Jr. at the Storefront Theatre.

The production is presented through TOSAC’s annual four-week summer camp, where young actors learn how to audition, project, and rehearse, before acting out a full-length show presented to family and friends in the community.

Directed by Kimsey Hodge, Finding Nemo Jr. is a musical adaptation of the beloved Pixar movie Finding Nemo. The play follows Marlin (Kayden Shiver) and his son Nemo, (Caleb Hart) who longs to explore beyond their anemone home in the Great Barrier Reef. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin embarks on a journey across the ocean to find him, facing his fears, and encountering new friends like Dory (Emilie Hart) and Crush (Emma Brannen) along the way.

Stars in the production are in grades 3rd-highschool, with many returning to the stage following last summer’s production of Peter Pan Jr.

Each student auditioned privately, reading from the script and singing a song of their choice before the cast was announced.

Students learned how to audition as part of the drama essentials taught by longtime drama teacher and TOSAC supporter Pat Orr.

Guest teacher Stephanie Hart helped show students the basics of an audition before they later engaged in additional activities led by Cairo’s community theater group.

Since the audition, all cast members have been on stage each day. They all participate in warmup activities, rehearsals, and group exercises.

Hodge has loved seeing the various ages come together and build each other up through the experience.

“I’m most impressed with how kind they have been to one another,” she said. “It’s been a really sweet group.”

Orr agreed, noting the camp implemented the T.H.I.N.K. before you speak initiative, asking all campers to question if is it true, helpful, inspiring, necessary, and kind, before speaking with their fellow actors and actresses.

“I’m really proud of these kids,” Orr said. “I always say it’s the best group, but these have really been the best kids.”

The camaraderie built will be clear on stage when Finding Nemo Jr. opens its doors on Thursday night.

With elaborate costumes bought in South Carolina and adorned in gems, rhinestones, and beads, the show is sure to wow audiences.

“It’s been so fun to watch them progress from three weeks ago,” Hodge said. “I’ve been impressed with them.”

To see the progression of Shiver, Ozie Thompson, Hart, Bailey Merritt, Julianne Wynn, Ava Dennis, Jadie Wain Such, Liam Stone, Remy Gilmore, Ben Baily, Tamara Woodruff, Hart, Aiden Williams, London Smith, Eden and Luke Bozeman, Evelyn Taylor, Palmer Woodward, Brannen, and Ramona Arrastia-Chisholm, visit tosac.ludus.com for tickets.

Shows are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. with additional matinee showings on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 at 2 p.m.