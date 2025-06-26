Humility is the key Published 9:53 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

I have said, and I reaffirm it, that being born again (saved by trusting in Christ Jesus) is the single most important thing any person can ever do on this earth. After that, humility is without doubt the most important quality that an individual can cultivate. Humility is a godly trait and one that God requires because the Lord does not use proud people.

Pride is a great evil and one that God hates. Proud people think of themselves as more important than others. They take credit for their achievements and thereby steal the glory that belongs to God alone. After all, God gives us everything we have: intelligence, physical strength, our job opportunities, and everything we need to be successful. God even gives atheists their minds that doubt His existence.

But real success is living according to God’s will. It is living for Him and bringing Him glory. God is the only person in the entire universe who deserves glory. He created us to give Him glory. And God will not share His glory. Men try to steal it at their peril.

God works in our lives. He rewards and helps the humble, but He corrects and punishes the proud. Romans 29:23 warns, “A man’s pride shall bring him low, but honor shall uphold the humble in spirit.” Jesus said, “For whoever exalts himself shall be abased (humbled); and he that humbles himself shall be exalted” (Luke 14:11). The book of Proverbs has a lot to say about pride. For example, Proverbs 16:18 warns, “Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.” Another one is, “When pride comes, then comes shame; but with the humble is wisdom” (Proverbs 11:2)

Unfortunately today, pride and vanity are much more common than humility. That is a tragic fact of modern American society. Ironically, people don’t like others who are vain. Ben Franklin put it this way, “People dislike vanity in others, whatever share they have of it themselves.”

Think of the people you like best or even love. They are most often humble people. Proud folks are hard to like because they are always thinking of themselves. They talk about themselves and what they want or what they have accomplished. Dale Carnegie (How to Win Friends and Influence People) said that everyone wants to feel important and the way to make them love you is to let them.

Wise people are humble because they love God and others and realize that humility makes them lovable. They prefer, when possible, to be loved by others because being loved makes people happy. When asked what the greatest commandment was, Jesus gave two, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, you shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (Matthew 22:37-40). Anyone who keeps these two commandments, though imperfectly, will be loved by all good people.

Someone has wisely said that humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.