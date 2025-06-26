Gainous commits to Georgia Tech Published 10:41 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

THOMASVILLE– It’s once a Yellow Jacket, always a Yellow Jacket for Thomas County Central’s Reid Gainous as he announced his commitment to Georgia Tech this past Friday on social media.

The rising senior was a force on the mound for the Jackets last year, in six appearances he went 2-2, striking out 30 batters with a 1.52 ERA.

“When I first got the news from Reid, I was overjoyed,” Said Head Coach Sy Jones, “Reid has really progressed over the last 12 months and we are so proud of the young man he has become.

Coach Jones discussed how Gainous has developed his abilities throughout the past year, saying “He did an amazing job with the plan pitching coaches Sam Fonder and Ethan Hopper had for him and he was able to close his capability gap.”

He also talked about how a string of performances, a drive to improve and a mindfulness of health drew the attention of college scouts from Clemson, Tech, Georgia Southern, Troy and Florida.

Gainous ultimately felt at home with Tech’s staff led by Coach James Ramsey.

“We are very thankful for the support of the Gainous family and how they have raised a good kid.”