City launches Adopt-A-Drain Program Published 9:26 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The City of Thomasville recently launched an Adopt-A-Drain program aimed at raising stormwater awareness, community engagement, reducing water pollution, and improving local waterways. The initiative is a part of the public education program of the City’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) Regional Water Plan Seed Grant received in 2021.

“This program provides our citizens with the opportunity to increase their personal responsibility in maintaining our community’s high water quality standards,” said Pam Schalk, Grants Administrator. “It is a great community service opportunity for non-profits, churches, families, corporations, or citizens simply wishing to make a positive impact in the community.”

The Adopt-A-Drain program asks residents to adopt and maintain a drain in their neighborhood. “Participants in the program can help prevent pollutants from entering lakes, rivers, and wetlands by keeping drains clear of leaves, trash, and other debris,” said Schalk. “These small tasks contribute to cleaner water and healthier ecosystems.”

According to Schalk, the program is a partnership with Keep Thomas County Beautiful (KTCB). “We are blessed to have a great partnership with KTCB to assist with various important elements of this initiative,” said Schalk. “Our partners at KTCB, under the leadership of Executive Director Julie Murphee, will handle volunteer training and management of supplies for drain clean ups while assisting with volunteer engagement.”

Through the EPD Regional Water Plan Seed Grant, various public education programs have been impacting the community over the last four years. “As part of our current public education programs, many stormwater drains that empty directly into creeks have been marked by volunteer groups,” said Schalk.

Marked drains feature special stickers to remind the community not to place waste, grass clippings, or yard trimmings near them in order to help keep waterways clean. The City of Thomasville’s partnership with KTCB has also contributed to expanded stormwater education in local school systems.

An Adopt-A-Drain website has been created for volunteer sign-up and stormwater medallion tracking. “We encourage volunteers interested in helping to make a difference in our community’s ecosystem to visit our website to register,” said Schalk. “Maintaining high water quality standards throughout our community is not possible without incredibly committed volunteers. We are thankful for the many throughout our community that support the implementation of new stormwater initiatives and continued public education.”

To sign up as a volunteer or for more information about the Adopt-A-Drain Program, please visit https://adopt- a-drain-citygis-hub.hub.arcgis.com/ or contact Schalk, Grants Administrator, at 229-227-4093.