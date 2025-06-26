AT&T, Human I-T provides 100 laptops to the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia Published 8:52 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more DIGITAL DONATIONS: Pictured left to right are Resource Development and Marketing Director for the MNW Boys and Girls Club Tiffany Davis, Imagine Thomasville President Esther-Marie Lawrence, Mayor Todd Mobley, Colin Martin, Area Manager of External Affairs for AT&T of Georgia, MNW Boys & Girls Club CEO Brian Flemming and Board Chair Donica Williams. (Jill Holloway/The Thomasville Times-Enterprise) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more READY TO PLAY ROBLOX: Colin Martin, Area Manager of External Affairs for AT&T of Georgia presents a refurbished laptop to the Grimes family, who can now play games and further their education. (Jill Holloway/The Thomasville Times-Enterprise)

THOMASVILLE — AT&T and Human I-T provided the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia with 100 refurbished laptops on Thursday afternoon to distribute to Thomasville residents in need.

The computers, funded by an AT&T contribution, were given to youth and families served by the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Club in Thomasville.

The mission of Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia, Inc. is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. It provides programs and activities designed to maximize opportunities for young people to help them build self-esteem and grow into responsible and caring citizens.

“At the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia, our mission is to inspire hope and opportunity for Thomasville’s youth. AT&T’s laptop contribution is helping bring that mission to life,” said Brian Flemming, CEO of the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia. “These laptops will empower our kids to explore new possibilities and develop new skills that pave the way for future success.”

The laptops not only empower the youth to explore new possibilities, but their guardians as well.

While many of the children who partake in MNW after-school and summer programs have school laptops, they are not accessible for parents. The laptops donated on Thursday can be used by the entire family. This is life-changing for one mother, who picked up the donation alongside her children.

Hannah Grimes told her children they were being summoned to MNW Boys & Girls Club for a parent conference. However, she had already been contacted about the true meaning for the visit and couldn’t wait to share that moment with her son and daughter.

Both of the kids were shocked, but were excited to share the computer and connect with other kids online through Roblox. When her kids are done playing games, Grimes has intentions of using the laptop for educational purposes.

“This laptop means I can potentially go back to school online and help better my kids’ lives,” Grimes said. “I’m a CNA right now, so I would like to further my education in the medical field.”

“Access to technology is essential for education and personal development. By equipping Thomasville’s youth with laptops, we are helping remove barriers so they can fully participate in today’s digital world,” said City of Thomasville Mayor Todd Mobley. “We appreciate AT&T’s commitment to closing the digital divide and helping ensure our youth and families have the resources they need to be thrive in school and in life.”

“Connectivity is the foundation of a thriving community, and AT&T’s donation of laptops is connecting Thomasville youth and families with the digital resources needed to succeed in today’s 21st century economy,” said Esther-Marie Lawrence, Executive Director of Imagine Thomasville. “Together, we are fostering a stronger, more connected Thomasville.”

As a lover of electronics, Andreya, an attendee of the MNW Boys & Girls Club, was thrilled to receive this donation. However, her mother was in shock and thankful for the generosity of AT&T’s initiative.

“We are just very blessed and thankful that we are able to get it,” Adrienne Thomas, Andreya’s mother said. “We don’t own a laptop at home.”

Despite not being in school due to summer break, Adrienne said her daughter has still wanted to look up things online, and this laptop allows her to explore new topics with her mom by her side.

Much like the Grimes, Andreya said she also looks forward to playing Roblox, creating her own world, and connecting with her friends over the game.

This effort is part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T is committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

“AT&T is committed to helping close the digital divide, and we are proud to support the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia by providing laptops and digital resources to Thomasville youth and families,” said Colin Martin, Regional Director of External Affairs for AT&T Georgia. “Through this collaboration, we are creating pathways of success for Thomasville youth and connecting more Georgians to greater possibility.”