Thomasville Celebrates Juneteenth with Annual Freedom Festival Published 11:38 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

THOMASVILLE— Juneteenth of Thomasville–Thomas County Foundation held its annual Freedom Festival last Saturday at the Thomasville Exchange Fairgrounds.

The event included a variety of attractions both indoors and outdoors. Inside, attendees could explore a job fair, health and wellness resources, a career fair and a live Black history museum.

Outdoors, the celebration featured a gospel fest showcasing performances from Albany’s J. Nathan Paige and True Glory, Thomasville’s Mt. Sinai Praise Worship Team, Tallahassee’s Red Hills Church praise team, Khabriyah Cunningham and Unending Praise. While also featuring a car show, and live African dance performances.

The Thomasville Walmart, undergoing a remodel at the end of July, was among the job fair vendors and is hiring.

“This is my first year so I am really excited; I am happy they chose me to participate this year,” said Franchesca Davis, a team lead at Walmart.

“I think with the job fair and such it lets people know Juneteenth is not about one person,” said Nicole Jackson, a human resource specialist with the city. “It’s about coming together as a diverse community, and that’s what Juneteenth is about.” The city is also hiring for several positions.

The festival welcomed keynote speaker Rutha M. Harris, an original Freedom Singer who shared the Civil Rights Movement’s message in nearly every U.S. state through song.

The festival began in 2019, started by Ucher Dent of the No More Shackles Empowerment Mentoring Program, while searching for a way to reflect the theme of freedom.

“From the program I was looking for something that signified freedom. So then I came across Juneteenth,” Dent said.

The Thomasville native and Thomas University alum said the event is for everyone.

“People are beginning to understand that freedom is something to celebrate, that everybody can celebrate, not just me but everybody.”

Since its origins at Douglass High School, the festival has grown to become one of Thomasville’s signature events.

“It’s another magnet to bring all people together in our community,” Dent said.

While this is just one of many events hosted by Juneteenth of Thomasville, the festival is planned year-round.

“We’ll have a debriefing and talk about everything, then we’ll start preplanning while working on and executing our other activities throughout the year,” Dent said.

Next month, the organization will host a back-to-school bash in collaboration with a local ministry.

Now in its sixth year, the Freedom Festival has become a staple in Thomasville’s event calendar, alongside the Rose Parade and Victorian Christmas.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for June 27, 2026.