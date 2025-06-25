Enjoy every seasonal moment in the landscape! Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” – Jenny Han.

“July is a blind date with summer.” – Hal Borland.

“The summer looks out from her brazen tower, through the flashing bars of July.” – Francis Thompson.

“I drifted into a summer nap under the hot shade of July, serenaded by a cicada lullaby, to drowsy-warm dreams of distant thunder.” – Terri Guillemets.

“And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Summer has officially arrived along with its heat and humidity. Exercise care as you do life day in and day out to minimize heat issues to your health.

As we venture into the great outdoors, we watch and listen as the songbirds sing notes of joy and we observe the birds of prey soaring above in the seasonal sky. The squirrels scamper and the rabbits hop about the landscape while the geese can be heard as they fly in unison across the summer sky. A turtle, a turkey, a deer, or a fox can be seen moving about the grounds in search of food and water. Even a snake can be seen as it slithers across the landscape. And the screech-owl and whippoorwill can be heard in night landscape. Enjoy each wildlife moment and store each experience in your mind and heart for sharing with family and friends.

Notable points for this time of the year in the landscape include:

Angel’s Trumpet Bush: The plant is a perennial and blooms during the Christmas season exhibiting its showy flowers which resemble long trumpets of the angels. Because it likes warm days and cool nights, the month of December tends to favor extensive flower development and an awesome display of color (yellow, pink, purple, apricot, and white). Even though the tiny hummingbirds eat the angel’s trumpet’s nectar, humans and pets must be very careful around this plant. It comes from the deadly nightshade family and is poisonous. If you have this plant, simply wear gloves while working it and keep your pets away from its vicinity.

Asters (Michaelmas Daisies): In shades of pink, purple, blue and white, these delicate daisy-like blossoms begin opening in late August and continue until frost. Pinching in the early summer promotes mound development exhibiting dozens of flower buds. Asters will tend to creep throughout the garden, but they will blend particularly well with other flowers.

Bulbs: Fall flowering bulbs should be transplanted in August and September. Preferred choices for autumn color include colchicums, crocuses, red spider lilies, baby cyclamen, and white swamp lilies. Delay planting spring flowering bulbs until November and December.

Caryopteris (blue mist shrub): Caryopteris is often grown in the perennial garden and slowly blossoms in August with dazzling blue flower clusters attracting butterflies and bees. If the caryopteris is pruned back in early spring, then the gray-green foliage is attractive all season.

Chelone (turtlehead): With blossoms shaped like turtles heads, chelone is a carefree fall blooming perennial with a dislike for excessive dry heat. Chelone grows in a dense clump offering attractive foliage and red, pink or white blooms to the landscape.

Chrysanthemums: There are many varieties of mums from which to select and plant in your landscape. Mum season will soon be on the horizon. Plant potted mums in the ground later in August and into September and enjoy a season of many beautiful colors. For existing mums, deadhead regularly for improved health and appeal.

Impatiens: Pinch back leggy impatiens to make them more compact and to stimulate flowering. They recover quickly from pruning and produce flowers again in two to three weeks. After pinching, apply a low nitrogen fertilizer such as 4-0-8 at approximately one-half cup every square yard of bed area. Water the fertilizer into the soil, being sure to wash off any fertilizer spilled on the leaves.

Pansies: Set out pansy plants later in August, or sow seeds directly in garden in well-prepared soil. The pansies should bloom before the first killing frost. As temperatures begin to warm in late winter, they should put on new growth for another show in the spring. Pansies work very effectively as bedding plants, borders, rock garden placements, edging materials, and in planters.

Pine Straw Mulch: It is time to start thinking about replacing the pine straw mulch in your beds if it is weathered and discolored. However, if it is in fairly good shape, simply add a thin layer of fresh pine straw over the top of it as a refresher for aesthetics. Replace the pine straw every few years in your landscape beds depending on appearance, structure, and accumulated depth.

Roses: If your roses have been bothered by insects and diseases, it’s a good idea to remove the old mulch and replace it with new material. Also, remove diseased canes and continue with a weekly spray program for insects and diseases. Keep the plants watered on scheduled program in order to encourage a good flower display in the fall.

Knockout Roses: Select pruning for shape can continue to be practiced. Water regularly and fertilize after each showing of flowers with an appropriate knockout rose fertilizer. Prune during late winter or early spring (about mid-February) before new growth appears.

Solidago (goldenrod): Goldenrod is finally getting the attention it deserves as new varieties (Fireworks and Golden Fleece) are sturdy and full of fall blooms. These plants can be used wisely in the landscape.

Sunflowers: SunBelievable offers months of extraordinary color with large, vibrant blooms. Sunny yellow petals with a dash of red surround the large brown center of each astonishing flower from spring until the first frost.

Continue to protect yourself, your family and pets from any heat issues in the great outdoors that could become a serious health hazard. Enjoy your every seasonal moment with the flora and fauna in the landscape.

