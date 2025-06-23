Winning artists announced at Thomasville Center for the Arts’ Edges in Art Juried Exhibition Published 11:12 am Monday, June 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Center for the Arts’ annual THOM Collective exhibition opened to the public at a reception and awards ceremony on June 13. A showcase of local and regional artists, both established and emerging, the juried exhibition features 53 artists and over 166 works of art. The THOM Collective exhibition is on view in the Center’s Main Gallery, located at 600 East Washington Street in Thomasville, through August 8, 2025.

Guest juror Josh Johnson, President & CEO of 621 Gallery in Tallahassee, selected six winners:

• 1st place – The Lounger by Terry Londy

• 2nd place – Land Escape by John Howard

• 3rd place – Precipice by DW Watson

• Honorable Mention – Edge of the Mangrove Fish Camp by Melissa Watson

• Honorable Mention – Panacea Daybreak by David Corbin

• Honorable Mention – Wild Horses by Joana Angelo

The exhibition’s theme, Edges in Art, encouraged artists to showcase their perspective of the word “edge.” From a sharp side of an object to a place farthest from the middle, each artist has developed their own unique interpretation of the theme.



Entry into the Edges in Art exhibition was reserved for THOM Collective members only. As the Center’s artist association, the Collective provides a platform for local and regional artists to grow their potential, while also giving collectors access to original affordable art. Membership is only $35 per year.

“THOM Collective members always wow us with their work and remind us of the immense artistic talent found right here in our backyard,” said Center for the Arts executive director Erin Wolfe Bell. “This annual exhibition of local artists is a highlight of our gallery rotations each year.”

Sam McCoy, exhibitions director at the Center, said groups like the THOM Collective are essential for uplifting artists and building the local creative economy.

“As an artist and Collective member myself, I know first-hand how important it is to find a supportive group of fellow artists and creatives,” said McCoy. “The sense of community that the Collective members experience, coupled with opportunities like this exhibition whereby works can be shown and sold, is crucial for confidence, growth, and success as an artist.”

The THOM Collective exhibition, as well as all Thomasville Center for the Arts galleries, is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Most pieces from the exhibition are available for purchase, either in-person through the Center for the Arts website at www.thomasvillearts.org