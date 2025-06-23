THS Announces Flag Football Interest Meeting Published 4:09 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE– It’s only a couple of more months before Head Coach Chris Guyton and the Thomasville Lady Bulldogs take the field for their inaugural season of flag football.

In preparation for the upcoming season, THS is hosting a girls flag football interest meeting this Wednesday for anyone interested in participating this year.

Email newsletter signup

It will be at 5:30pm and held at Thomasville High’s gym, girls grades 9-12 are welcome to attend.

The Lady Bulldogs will take the field for the first time against Houston County on September 30th at 5:15pm.