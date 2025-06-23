Thomas County’s MERIT Program prepares students for success after graduation Published 11:51 am Monday, June 23, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more GRADUATING WITH MERIT: Thomas County Central MERIT graduate Heali Patel is pictured with Erin White, Director of Advanced Placement and MERIT for Thomas County Schools. Patel received her MERIT stole and was honored as an AP Scholar and a recipient of the Civic Engagement Seal. (Submitted Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more DUNBAR TO DO GREAT THINGS THROUGH MERIT: TCCHS grad Charlie Dunbar IV received his MERIT stole from Dr. Farran Burnette, TCCHS MERIT Coordinator. (Submitted Photo)

THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Schools’ MERIT program continues to raise the bar for advanced academic opportunities in the region. Since its launch in 2012, the MERIT (Maximizing Education to Realize Intellectual Transformation) program has supported gifted and high-achieving students with rigorous, accelerated learning experiences—many of whom have now graduated with a clear sense of purpose and confidence in their future paths.

MERIT begins in fifth grade and continues seamlessly through middle and high school, providing students with academic enrichment tailored to their strengths. With over a decade of success, the program has not only challenged students academically but also given them the tools to thrive beyond the classroom.

“Being a MERIT student means more than just academic excellence—it’s about unlocking your potential, exploring your passions, and shaping a future filled with opportunity,” said Erin White, Director of Advanced Placement and MERIT for Thomas County Schools. “Our guidance counselors and MERIT Coordinators really try to tailor each student’s experience to meet their post-graduation goals.”

At the high school level, that individualized focus becomes even more personalized. Unlike the team-based approach in middle school, the high school MERIT experience is tailored to each student’s unique goals and interests.

“The MERIT program at the high school looks a little different from the middle school model, with more flexibility and options for students to pursue,” said Dr. Farran Burnette, MERIT Coordinator at Thomas County Central High School. “MERIT can truly be whatever you want it to be.There’s a lot of flexibility in how we shape the experience. We can build a plan that supports their aspirations—whether it’s college, a career, or something else entirely.”

One of the program’s defining features is the ability for students to earn high school credits in middle school, giving them flexibility later on to explore AP courses, CTAE pathways, and electives aligned with their career goals. That flexibility, combined with strong support systems, has left a lasting impact on graduating MERIT scholars.

For MERIT graduate Heali Patel, the program’s influence went far beyond academics.

“MERIT taught me the importance of networking beyond your school community,” she said. “The more I talked to people, the more I realized how much they value relationship-building. MERIT pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way.”

Patel also credits the program with instilling a mindset of self-motivation.

“In MERIT, I learned the importance of going after what you want. My teachers and advisors helped me realize that while others will support you, only you can give yourself the success you want.” Her advice to younger students: focus on your strengths. “It’s okay not to be great at everything. I challenged myself in the subjects I excelled in, like English and Social Studies, and that strategy helped me grow the most.”

Kennedy Williams echoed similar sentiments.

“MERIT gave me the boldness to try new things—whether it was an academic competition, an AP exam, or a school trip to somewhere I’d never been,” she said. “It prepares you for college, careers, and life.”

Meghan Moncrief described how MERIT helped shape her personal character as well as her academic readiness.

“It taught me to be kind, humble, and outgoing—skills that are hard to learn but so important,” she said. “Because of MERIT, I feel completely prepared for college-level work. I was challenged, so now I can excel.” Her advice? “Learn to balance school and social life—life is more than just academics.”

Cadence Curnalia emphasized the program’s role in developing time management and resilience.

“MERIT gave me the determination to handle a heavy workload,” she said. “Students should take advantage of the opportunities and the amazing support system it offers.”

Charlie Dunbar IV, who is pursuing a future in healthcare, shared how MERIT helped him find his path.

“The program exposed me to real-world healthcare experiences and connected me with mentors who guided my growth,” he said. “It gave me the confidence to pursue a career in medicine.”

His message to current MERIT students: “Stay the course and don’t give up.”

From early enrichment to senior year milestones, the MERIT program is equipping Thomas County’s best and brightest with the tools to lead, innovate, and succeed in the next chapter of their lives. Through its strong foundation of support, high expectations, and student-centered flexibility, MERIT continues to transform potential into achievement—one scholar at a time.

For more information on the MERIT program, contact White at 229-584-9158.