Lady Bulldogs take down Mitchell County Published 9:26 am Monday, June 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE– The Thomasville Lady Bulldogs went on a tear as they handled Mitchell County 40-22 on Tuesday night.

The team is coming off of a season where they made the GHSA 1A tournament, but fell in a heartbreaker against Dodge County.

This offseason, the team has been competing in summer tournaments across the state to build their chemistry and sharpen their skills.

“Playing these summer games gives our incoming freshmen a chance to get to know the team and learn what the expectations are,” said Head Coach Jeray Randall Sr.

As for what he wanted the team to focus on he said “Commitment on the defensive end, especially together and just finding chemistry on both ends of the floor.”

Randall believes that this team has the makings of a possible region title contender saying, “We have a good class coming in and I think we are not going to miss a beat but add beats… I am starting to see that we are going to have a chance to make a run at the region title this year.”

The Lady Bulldogs would go on to face off against Lowndes County on Thursday afternoon.