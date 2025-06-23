Imagine Thomasville celebrates the graduation of Leadership Thomas Class 41
Published 9:48 am Monday, June 23, 2025
THOMASVILLE — Imagine Thomasville proudly honors the outstanding members of Leadership Thomas Class 41, who recently completed a year-long journey of leadership growth, civic engagement, and community development.
These 21 graduates represent a diverse cross-section of Thomasville’s professional and civic life. Over the past year, they participated in a comprehensive leadership development program designed to challenge perspectives, deepen community awareness, and strengthen the skills necessary to lead effectively across sectors.
From in-depth tours of local institutions and policy discussions with civic leaders to collaborative workshops and service projects, Leadership Thomas Class 41 has been immersed in the unique challenges and opportunities facing Thomasville and Thomas County. Each session provided participants with a better understanding of how to lead with purpose and impact—whether in the boardroom, on the factory floor, or within community initiatives.
As part of their experience, Class 41 also took on a meaningful community project. Ready to embrace the challenge of identifying an opportunity for real impact, the group collaborated to support Halcyon Home’s mission of assisting women survivors of domestic violence. Together, they developed a Financial Literacy Program focused on Banking, Credit Building, and Budgeting—equipping residents with essential tools for long-term financial stability. This initiative embodies the mission of Leadership Thomas by offering a sustainable solution to a pressing community need and highlighting what is possible when diverse leaders work toward a common goal.
Congratulations to the graduates of Leadership Thomas Class 41 (listed alphabetically):
- Willie Allen, SRTC
- Morgan Bailey, Ameris Bank
- Erin Bell, Thomasville Center for the Arts
- Gretchen Bickel, Cleaverbrooks
- Ian Bryant, Check-Mate Industries
- Jessica Edwards, Synovus
- Jennifer Green, Halcyon Home
- Mark Harmon, City of Thomasville
- Brian Higgins, 1861 Distillery
- Jill Holloway, Thomasville Times-Enterprise
- Marshall Jones, Secure Records Solutions
- Michelle Rogers, Archbold
- Marcy Sizemore, Olive Orchard Labs
- Mina Thomson, Flowers Foods
- Arthur Wigfall, AW Holdings
- Deshay Williams, Spark Thomasville
- Matthew Williams, Vacavia Cottages
- Angela Williamson, William’s CPA
- Brooks Woodward, Nichols Lures
“We are incredibly proud of Class 41,” said Esther Marie Lawrence, Executive Director of the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce. “Their commitment to personal and professional growth, combined with a shared passion for our community, reflects the very best of what Leadership Thomas stands for.”
The Leadership Thomas program is an initiative of Imagine Thomasville and the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, aimed at cultivating informed, engaged, and connected leaders throughout the region. Graduates of the program join a vibrant alumni network and continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Thomasville.
For more information about Leadership Thomas or to nominate a future participant for Class 42, please contact info@imaginethomasville.com.