Hit 'em hard and again

After Israel took out at least two of Iran’s top scientists behind the development of nuclear weapons (and promised to kill more), my high school fight song came to mind. At football games after a touchdown we sang, “Hit ‘em hard and hit ‘em again. Show ‘em now that we’re gonna win…”

That is precisely what Israel has done in several strikes against its mortal enemy that has threatened to exterminate the Jewish state, reneged on past agreements to curtail its enrichment of uranium and made statements about its religious motivation for attacks on Israel and support of various terrorist proxies. Why shouldn’t Israel be expected to defend itself against the stated aims of the Islamic fanatics in Tehran? If your neighbor threatened to kill you would you not take steps to keep that from happening?

The diplomatic “rope-a-dope” strategy used by Iran to string out negotiations in order to continue pursuing uranium enrichment with a nuclear weapon – its likely outcome – has worked over several U.S. administrations. It is similar to a strategy Japan used at the start of World War II where Japanese negotiators were at the White House the day Pearl Harbor was attacked. You can’t negotiate with evil, or evil wins.

Mossad, perhaps the greatest intelligence agency in the world (our CIA might take lessons), managed to penetrate deep into Iran with a drone base and other weapons which took out many, but not all, of Iran’s missile launchers. Some missiles got through and hit parts of Tel Aviv, wounding scores and killing some civilians.

President Trump has declared that if Iran doesn’t return to negotiations, it will suffer far worse attacks. That should not be the goal, because there is no evidence that Iran would behave any differently if previously failed negotiations resume.

The goal should be regime change. The current Iranian regime came to power in 1979, thanks to Jimmy Carter undermining the shah, who kept the fanatics now running and ruining the country at bay. The shah had his problems, but was pro-West. Since then, the Islamic regime has sustained itself with guns, crooked elections, by suppressing protests and jailing or killing those opposed to the ayatollahs. The Middle East – indeed the world – would be better off and a safer place if the regime were to fall. The important question is who would take their place? It can’t be a repeat of 1979 with different faces but the same objectives.

There is political opposition in Iran and we occasionally hear voices that claim support for human rights, free elections and other things appealing to Western ears. There have been street protests, which the Revolutionary Guard quickly extinguished. While additional military attacks could set back Iran’s nuclear weapons program even further, force alone is unlikely to topple the government and replace it with people who will live at peace with Israel.

In a televised address after the bombing began, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to effectively overthrow their government: “Israel’s fight is not against the Iranian people. Our fight is against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you. The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime. This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard.”

That would be the ideal outcome, but fear keeps many people from acting on their beliefs and goals. Overcoming fear takes courage and a willingness to sacrifice even your own life. Are there enough Iranians prepared to stand against the power and weapons of the ayatollahs?

