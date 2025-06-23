Four local gymnasts qualify for 2025 YMCA National Championship Published 9:55 am Monday, June 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE— The Thomasville Twisters YMCA gymnastics program is proud to announce that four of its gymnasts have qualified to compete at the 2025 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship, to be held June 24–29, 2025, at the Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sopia Lucas, Alaina Gay, Anabella McCrary and Gabrielle Treadon, accompanied by Gymnastics Director Kristen Morrison, will represent the Thomasville Twisters on the national stage after outstanding performances during regional competitions.

The YMCA National Gymnastics Championship, founded in 1938, is one of the nation’s premier youth gymnastics competitions. In 2025, the event is expected to draw nearly 2,000 athletes between the ages of 6 and 20 from YMCAs across the United States.

A highlight of the event will be the keynote address delivered by two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles, celebrated for her performances at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, and her advocacy for mental health and positive body image in athletics. Chiles is scheduled to speak at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, June 25.

The community is invited to follow their journey and cheer on these talented athletes as they take their place at the 2025 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship in Green Bay.