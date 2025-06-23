City to host Independence Day Fireworks Show Published 11:30 am Monday, June 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE — CNSNext is proud to announce they will be sponsoring the City of Thomasville’s Independence Day fireworks at Remington Park. The show will begin around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4th.

For years, CNSNext has been sponsoring the City of Thomasville’s annual fireworks show to thank the community for its continued support and loyalty. This cherished tradition brings individuals together to celebrate Independence Day with family, friends, and neighbors.

Patriotic music will begin at 8:00 p.m. and play through the fireworks display. Everyone can enjoy it from Remington Park or tune in to 106.7 FM to listen from a vehicle.

Golf carts are not permitted on the grass or fields at Remington Park. For safety reasons, personal sparklers and pets are also not allowed during the event. Law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic and help ensure the safety of all guests. Admission is free.

For more information, call the City of Thomasville Marketing Department at 229-227-4136.