Chambers crowned Miss Thomasville 2025 Published 2:59 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more BEAUTY AND GRACE: Pictured left to right, Sadie Parrish, Wren Spivey, Kaliste Moore, Amy Holt, Cassidy Clark, Heidi Barrow, Julia Thrift, Ana Chambers, Kinley Harrison, Savannah Harpe, Madeline Patz, Ryleigh Blair, Raina Young, Abigale Welch, and Reece Chastain. (Daniel C. Shippey) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more CROWNING THE QUEEN: Miss Thomasville 2024 Macy Taylor and Miss Thomasville Teen Albree Norton crown Ana Chambers as the new Miss Thomasville. (Daniel C. Shippey) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more TEEN QUEEN: Kinley Harrison is crowned by 2024 Teen Miss Thomasville Albree Norton and 2024 Miss Thomasville Macy Taylor. (Daniel C. Shippey) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more YOUR NEW ROSE SHOW QUEENS: Ana Chambers and Kinley Harrison are the new Rose Show Queens, alongside the 2025 Miss Thomasville and Miss Teen Thomasville. (Daniel C. Shippey)

THOMASVILLE—Glitz and glamour took the stage of the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium on Saturday night when Ana Chambers was crowned the 2025 Miss Thomasville, and Kinley Harrison was named the Teen Miss Thomasville.

The Miss and Teen Miss Thomasville Scholarship Program Competition, presented in partnership with CNSNext, allows young women across Thomasville to compete for a $5,000 and $3,000 scholarship, respectively, and to hold the honorary title of Rose Queen at the annual Rose Show Festival.

The annual Rose Show and Festival is a Thomasville tradition over 100 years in the making, and the new Miss Thomasville will be the reigning queen and ambassador of those festivities, as well as a role model to her peers.

Chambers, the daughter of John and Kathy Chambers, will now receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by CNSNext to further her education upon graduation from Thomasville High School, along with numerous scholarships for her wins in individual categories.

Chambers was additionally awarded a $500 scholarship sponsored by Servpro for her on-stage conversation, along with three $500 scholarships, sponsored by Nina’s Creamery, Primary Care, and South Life for talent, poise, and interview.

She will be joined in her Rose Court by first runner-up Julia Thrift, daughter of Michael and Kelly Thrift and student at the University of Alabama.

Thrift received a $3,000 scholarship courtesy of Rosemary and Dale Powell that she can use toward her education at UA.

Chambers and Thrift will be joined by second runner-up and Miss Congeniality Cassidy Clark. Clark attends Southern Regional Technical College and is the daughter of Jen and Tim Clark. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her placement as 2nd runner-up, courtesy of Synovus, and a $500 scholarship sponsored by Medicine Man for her win as Miss Congeniality.

Heidi Barrow rounded out the Miss competition with the People’s Choice Award, receiving a $500 scholarship sponsored by Hurst Boiler.

The Teen Miss Thomasville brought dazzling young women to the stage, who displayed poise, confidence, and talent as they showed the judges what they had learned throughout the week.

Harrison, the daughter of Tiffany Davis and Keldrick Harrison will now receive a $3,000 scholarship sponsored by CNSNext to further her education upon her graduation from Thomasville High School.

Harrison was additionally awarded a $250 scholarship sponsored by Red Hills Imaging for the interview portion of the competition, along with two $250 scholarships sponsored by Belazul for the talent and preliminary poise competition.

Harrison was joined on her Teen Miss Court by first-runner-up and People’s Choice winner Savannah Harpe.

Harpe is the daughter of Heather and Jason Harpe and received a $2,000 scholarship on behalf of the Miss Thomasville Board. Her People’s Choice Award win also provided her with a $250 scholarship sponsored by TC Federal.

Madeline Patz, daughter of Vanessa and Darren Patz, was named 2nd runner-up. She received a $1,000 scholarship to further her education upon graduation from Maclay, courtesy of Kilwin’s.

Abigale Welch, daughter of Alison and Jacob Welch, and Ryleigh Blair, daughter of Danielle and Skyler Blair rounded out the Teen Miss Competition, being named Miss Congeniality and the on-stage question winner, respectively. They both received a $250 scholarship sponsored by Bull & Briar and SK Outdoors.

The 2025 Miss Thomasville and Teen Miss Thomasville Pageant had 14 contestants competing from area schools. The contestants were accepted into the program in April 2025 and worked steadily on a long list of deliverables, and spent a week learning about community, history, and tradition. They spent hours rehearsing, as well as forming bonds through team-building exercises and practices.

This year’s contestants in the Teen Miss in numerical order were Harrison, Reece Chastain, Welch, Raina Young, Harpe, Patz, and Blair.

The contestants in the Miss Competition were Kaliste Moore, Amy Holt, Wren Spivey, Chambers, Barrow, Thrift, Clark, and Sadie Parrish.

The competition was emceed by Miss Thomasville Committee member and Miss Thomasville 2002, Whitney Robertson. Robertson dazzled with her vibrant personality, quick wit, and humor as she shared about the program, contestants, and sponsors.

Robertson also welcomed Miss Thomasville’s princesses.

Elementary-grade female students were able to compete digitally for a chance to be named “Princess.” The princess will be mentored by Chambers throughout the year and have additional chances to appear alongside her.

Brooklyn Mixon was named this year’s Thomasville Princess.

Robertson encouraged audience members to follow alongside Chambers, Harrison, and Mixon’s journey this year on Instagram @missthomasvilleorg