Central Flag Football Competes at Lowndes Published 4:41 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central’s flag football team failed to win last weekend’s tournament at Lowndes. That doesn’t imply the weekend wasn’t a success for a program that is still finding its footing in its second year.

Central lost to Langston Hughes 7-6 on Saturday, which followed Friday’s action where the varsity scored a 32-0 win over Veterans and lost to Choctaw 7-0. Saturday’s loss was impressive considering Langston Hughes finished 17-3 last year and lost to eventual state champion Pope in the state playoffs.

“They were really good, really athletic,” Central coach Chad Parkerson. “It was a good game. Just like any close game, there were probably four plays where if something would have happened, it could have been a little different. Girls played great.

Email newsletter signup

“The effort was great. They’re starting to get to the point now where we’re having conversations about what adjustments to make, which is really cool.”

Payton West scored Central’s only touchdown against Langston Hughes. Central headed into Saturday as the No. 4 seed out of 11 teams.

Central is scheduled to scrimmage again on Tuesday at Fitzgerald, starting at 5 p.m.

“This summer is about getting the new girls experience. I was really pleased with conversations about adjustments. When they can start talking to you about adjustments, then scheme comes into play,” Parkerson said.