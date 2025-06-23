Cairo Athletics to Renovate Baseball, Softball Fields Beginning in October Published 4:14 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

CAIRO – The Cairo Syrupmakers athletic department will soon undergo a major renovation phase to multiple sporting venues.

Sam Holland, who just recently announced his retirement as Cairo’s athletic director, said renovations will be made to Cairo’s baseball and softball fields and its track. The renovations will start in October.

“We’re going to completely redo both the baseball and softball and put in an eight-lane track where the existing track is now,” Holland said. “Both fields will be turf with new dugouts and locker rooms attached. There will be new scoreboards.

“We’re really excited about the process and everything. Parrish Construction is going to do the work. They can’t get a crew to us until October. That’s the delay.”

The looming renovation work will also include parking areas to help with football, baseball and softball as well as renovating the visitor’s side concession stand and rest rooms at the football stadium.

“(Superintendent) Dr. (Eric) McFee is incredible with what his plans are for that whole county; Shiver Elementary and Middle School, the new gym. It’s just incredible with what he’s wanting to do,” Holland said. “It’s going to look so good. It’s really exciting.”

Holland stressed that construction will not take place until after the softball team concludes its ’25 season. Modifications are currently being made to next year’s baseball season. Holland said current plans are to hold home baseball games at Barber Park, located at 45 Long Branch Road, Cairo, Georgia 39827.